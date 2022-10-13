How, where, and when to watch Zootopia+

Disney’s 2016 animated film Zootopia was a smash hit, beloved by viewers all over the world. For that reason, it’s no surprise that Disney is releasing a limited series based on the movie. Zootopia+ is slated to debut November 9 on Disney+, and we’re pretty excited to watch it. If you’re looking forward to this new series too, we’ve got the scoop for how and where you can stream it.

How to watch Zootopia+ in the U.S.

Zootopia+ takes place right in the midst of the events unfolding in the original Zootopia film. The animated limited series takes a deeper dive into the lives and stories of a handful of the movie’s beloved characters, like Fru Fru the arctic shrew, Gazelle, and Flash the sloth. Because this is a Disney original series, the one and only place to watch is through Disney+. If you are already a Disney+ subscriber, all you have to do is log in to enjoy the show. However, if you’re not yet a Disney+ subscriber, you’re in luck because there’s a great deal available when you sign up for the Disney Bundle. For only $13.99 per month, you get access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s an incredibly low price when you consider all of the content those three platforms have to offer. Not only can you enjoy Zootopia+, but you’ll able to watch a ton of sports on ESPN+ and many shows and movies on Hulu.

How to watch Zootopia+ from abroad

If you’re watching Zootopia+ within the United States, there’s nothing else you need to do once you’ve signed up and logged in. However, if you’re traveling outside of the country, you’ll need a VPN service. Streaming services typically only allow you to watch content that is available within the country you’re in, but with a VPN, you can make that service think you’re still in the United States. Signing up with a VPN service like NordVPN will allow you to watch anything, any time, from anywhere in the world. Make sure you sign up in time to watch the premiere of Zootopia+ on November 9.

