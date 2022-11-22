Too good to miss: This $79 Chromebook deal is almost gone

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is selling out fast in Walmart’s Black Friday Chromebook deals, because you can get the laptop for the very low price of $79. That’s a further $19 in savings to its already affordable original price of $98, which is attracting a lot of shoppers to the tune of more then 1,000 purchases over the past 24 hours. We’re not sure how long the device will continue to be available in the Walmart Black Friday deals, so act fast or risk missing out.

Why you should buy the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, true to its name, features an 11.6-inch HD display in a durable body that’s designed to withstand the rigors of everyday use. The laptop can survive falling off a desk or getting splashed with soda, which makes it ideal for students to use while at school or for professionals who are always on the move. It also promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, with fast recharging technology so it won’t be out of commission for long when its juice runs out.

Powering the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook are the AMD A4 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are nowhere near what you’ll find in the best laptops in the market, but they’re enough for basic functions like doing online research, making presentations, and typing documents. That’s because Chromebooks, which run on Google’s Chrome OS, utilize web-based apps instead of installed software, for low overhead that translates to speedy performance even with low-end parts. The Chromebook also comes with a 32GB hard drive, which may not look like much, but it won’t be a limitation for you because you can access cloud storage to save your files, just like with the best Chromebooks.

Here’s one of the cheapest Black Friday laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now — the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $79, following a $19 discount to its sticker price of $98. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer from Walmart’s Black Friday deals, though, because stocks are selling quickly. You need to push through with your purchase of the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.

