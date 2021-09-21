Best Buy is practically giving away this HP Chromebook today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re in the market for a well-priced Chromebook, Best Buy has the deal for you with a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $119. A huge saving of $140, this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is the ideal addition to your working-on-the-move setup or if you need a new device for school. With such a big savings going on, we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out as you’ll get so much more for your money at the moment. Grab it now by hitting the buy button below.

The best Chromebooks are highly portable devices that still offer everything you need to get things done while on the move. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC Flash Memory. It’s just what you need to ensure swift startup times before you get to work on the cloud via Google Apps. The 11.6-inch screen is a typical 1366 x 786 HD resolution so it looks good with an energy-efficient WLED backlight ensuring it’s clear at all times.

Weighing just under 3 pounds and measuring only 0.7-inches thin, it’s ultra thin and ultralight so it’s ideal for taking between classes or coffee shop haunts while you work. There’s also a built-in media reader for transferring files and photos, plus a built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual array microphones for added convenience.

Simple to use and effective at what it does, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is ordinarily priced at $259 but right now, you can buy a Chromebook from one of the best laptop brands for just $119 at Best Buy for a limited time only. Snap it up now while you still can.

