  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is practically giving away this HP Chromebook today

By
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on a white background.

If you’re in the market for a well-priced Chromebook, Best Buy has the deal for you with a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $119. A huge saving of $140, this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is the ideal addition to your working-on-the-move setup or if you need a new device for school. With such a big savings going on, we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out as you’ll get so much more for your money at the moment. Grab it now by hitting the buy button below.

The best Chromebooks are highly portable devices that still offer everything you need to get things done while on the move. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC Flash Memory. It’s just what you need to ensure swift startup times before you get to work on the cloud via Google Apps. The 11.6-inch screen is a typical 1366 x 786 HD resolution so it looks good with an energy-efficient WLED backlight ensuring it’s clear at all times.

Weighing just under 3 pounds and measuring only 0.7-inches thin, it’s ultra thin and ultralight so it’s ideal for taking between classes or coffee shop haunts while you work. There’s also a built-in media reader for transferring files and photos, plus a built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual array microphones for added convenience.

Simple to use and effective at what it does, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is ordinarily priced at $259 but right now, you can buy a Chromebook from one of the best laptop brands for just $119 at Best Buy for a limited time only. Snap it up now while you still can.

More laptop deals

If you’re looking for something a little different, we have all the best Chromebook deals neatly rounded up to cover every budget and requirement. Alongside those deals, we also have the pick of the best laptop deals if you’re considering something Windows or Mac flavored instead. And don’t forget, the Best Buy laptop deals are often some of the best options out there with big discounts to be enjoyed on a wide selection of products.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$559 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup. more
Buy at Amazon

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of an immense amount of space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,289 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
Use eCoupon WSDEALS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,889 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

I wish Deathloop would treat me like a real mastermind

Colt looks at a flowchart of visionaries in Deathloop.

Here’s how to throw a killer Halloween party in your smart home

Halloween apps

1More’s ColorBuds 2 boast way more features and a lower price

1More ColorBuds 2 in gold.

Best Amazon deals on tech you can shop today

iPad Air on a white background.

You won’t believe how cheap this Samsung tablet is today

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite smartphone.

Dell is having a MONSTER SALE on XPS laptops, monitors today

Dell XPS 13 on a white background.

HP’s new 11-inch Windows 11 tablet has a clever reversible camera

A top-down view of the HP 11-Inch tablet with its reversible camera.

The new HP Envy 34 all-in-one has a magnetic webcam that’s perfect for streamers

Use the webcam of the HP Envy 34 AiO to scan documents.

HP’s Spectre x360 16 looks like the best new Windows 11 yet — with one caveat

The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Ultra just got huge price cuts at Amazon

roku premiere 4k ultra deals best buy pre memorial day sale

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Staples

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet with keyboard, screen showing home screen, tablet sitting on a table top with window in the background

Apple TV 4K down to cheapest-ever price at Amazon

The Apple TV 4K (2021) with the Siri remote.

Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on the Apple Watch Series 6 today

Apple Watch Series 6