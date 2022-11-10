 Skip to main content
Don’t wait until Black Friday to get this HP Chromebook for $79

Jennifer Allen
By
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.

With the Walmart Black Friday sale fully underway, now is the perfect time to snap yourself a bargain while beating the rush of Black Friday itself. Sale prices over at Walmart are as good as they will be on Black Friday, too, so you won’t miss out by buying today. Right now, you can buy an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for only $79, saving you $19 off the usual price of $98. That might seem like a modest saving compared to some sale prices but when you consider that’s nearly 20% off an already cheap Chromebook, it’s a great option for students and those on a tight budget. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is cheap yet super practical. Easily one of the cheapest Black Friday Chromebook deals around, it offers all the key essentials. It has an AMD A4 processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. Its display is a standard HD screen but it does have anti-glare properties as well as 220 nits of brightness. That’s all basic stuff but ChromeOS means you’ll be storing all your files on the cloud and using cloud-based apps anyway so you really don’t need significant storage here.

Originating from one of the best laptop brands around, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is built to last. It’s been drop tested to up to 122cm which is higher than most desks. It also has metal-reinforced corners so it can easily survive most falls. A splash from a soda won’t cause it any bother while even a tugged power cord or an attempt to remove its keys will prove difficult. That’s one of the reasons why the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is so appealing to anyone looking for a system for kids or students. It may not rival the best Chromebooks in terms of capability but it’s ideal for someone after the basics or even as a first computer.

Normally priced at $98, this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is down to $79 for a limited time only at Walmart as part of its Black Friday sale. A great way to keep costs down, anyone looking for a basic laptop should be delighted with this one.

