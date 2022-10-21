 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 14-inch HP laptop is a bargain at $199 at Walmart today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A 14-inch HP laptop powered by Windows 11.

If most of the laptop deals that you’re seeing today are still too expensive, here’s one that’s very affordable — the HP 14 Laptop for just $199 from Walmart, after a $50 discount to its original price of $249. We’re not sure how long this device will be available for this price though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you should add the laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the HP 14 Laptop

If you need a laptop that’s cheap but good enough to handle basic tasks, then the HP 14 Laptop should be at the top of your list. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are on the other end of the spectrum compared to the specifications of the best laptops. The HP 14 Laptop is very cheap compared to these top-of-the-line machines though, and it’s sufficient if you’re only planning to use it for browsing the internet, checking emails, typing documents, and watching streaming content.

The HP 14 Laptop doesn’t have much onboard storage with its 64GB hard drive, but it comes with Windows 11 in S Mode so you don’t have to worry about installing an operating system on your own. Every purchase of the laptop gets a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, which includes access to productivity apps Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, so you can start working right away. Using the laptop is easy on the eyes as it features a 14-inch HD display with narrow bezels that minimize distraction, and it will be able to keep up with you wherever you go with a battery that can last up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Most HP laptop deals won’t go any lower than the current price of the HP 14 Laptop, which you can purchase from Walmart for only $199 after a $50 discount on its sticker price of $249. This offer will surely attract a lot of attention, so it will be a good idea to take advantage of it before stocks run out. Click that Buy Now button to get your own HP 14 Laptop for this bargain price — you may regret it if the deal goes offline before you’re able to finalize your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

3 tech deals you need to shop today: 70-inch TV for $450 and more
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Grab a complete PC gaming bundle from Lenovo and save hundreds
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.
This 55-inch OLED TV deal drops the price to $1,000 at Best Buy
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV sits on a entertainment center in a living room.
Best tablet deals for October 2022
apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768
Amazon is selling this 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000 today
The Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV with an abstract scene on the screen.
Best Asus laptop deals: Portable workhorses from $111
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.
Best HP Envy deals for October 2022
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.
How to watch God Forbid, the Jerry Falwell documentary, for free
A man and a woman sit by a pool with an image of a man's face in the water.
Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for October 2022
Lenovo is having a SURPRISE SALE on 4K monitors
Lenovo Qreator 27 27-inch UHD Wireless Charging Monitor stands against a white background.
Hurry! This Dell 27-inch monitor is over 50% off for a limited time
Dell S2721HN MOnitor
Best desktop computer deals for October 2022
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both on sale today
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.