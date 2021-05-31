You should never pass up an opportunity to upgrade your laptop, and with today’s Memorial Day sales, now’s a good time to make a purchase. There’s no shortage of options with this year’s Memorial Day laptop deals, including this offer from the HP Memorial Day sale that applies a $30 discount on the HP 17t, bringing the laptop’s price down to $480 from its original price of $510.

Like with Digital Trends’ best laptops of 2021, you won’t be frustrated by slowdowns and crashes when multitasking between several productivity apps with the HP 17t, as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics. You’ll also enjoy sufficient storage space for the software and files that you need, as the laptop is equipped with a 1TB HDD.

Whether you’re using the laptop for work or school, browsing websites, or watching streaming content, its 17.3-inch HD+ display will make sure that you see and appreciate all the colors and details on the screen. It also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual-array digital microphones, for participating in virtual meetings and attending online classes. Meanwhile, the HP 17t’s lift-hinge design helps in keeping you comfortable as it elevates the keyboard, for a more natural angle for typing on the keyboard.

The HP 17t weighs just over 5 pounds and is less than an inch thick, so it’s easy to carry around if you’ll need it while you’re on the go. If the laptop runs out of juice, you can quickly get it back up and running with the help of the HP Fast Charge technology, which refills up to 50% of the computer’s battery after just 45 minutes of charging.

If you don’t want Memorial Day to end without purchasing a reliable laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily activities, you should consider the HP 17t. The laptop’s currently available at $30 off, lowering its price to $480 from its original price of $510. There’s no telling when stocks will run out, so if you’re already looking forward to using the HP 17t for work or school, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

