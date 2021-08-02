Can’t afford a MacBook Pro? Try these laptop deals instead

If you’ve been gazing longingly at the MacBook Pro and you just can’t justify the cost, don’t worry. We’ve got some other great laptop deals that we’ve neatly rounded up so there’s something for every budget here. We’ve even managed to track down some great MacBook deals for if you’re good to go with something that isn’t the full-fat MacBook Pro. Keep on reading while we break down your best alternative options.

HP Pro c645 Chromebook — $299, was $424

A Chromebook is a great laptop option if you’re on a tight budget. The best Chromebooks are highly portable and reliable while keeping costs low. This HP Pro c645 Chromebook offers an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. The latter is low because the point of a Chromebook is that you store the vast majority of your files on the cloud via Google apps, giving you the convenience of your files always being readily accessible, no matter what device you’re using. This Chromebook also has a 14-inch HD display plus AMD Radeon graphics so you’re good to go with watching your favorite streaming content while on the move. It’s ideally suited for covering all the basics productivity-wise while keeping costs down.

HP 17z-cp000 Laptop PC — $370, was $430

The best 17-inch laptops have great screens and this HP 17z-cp000 Laptop PC scratches that itch. Specs-wise, it has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus AMD Radeon graphics. That’s all relatively standard at this price, albeit ideal for working while on the move, but it’s the 17.3-inch screen that will make you pay attention. If you need the extra screen space and don’t mind a little more bulk in exchange, it’s a great way of being able to see more while on the move. A new lift-hinge design also means your keyboard is elevated while you type, giving you a more natural and comfortable position that’s ideal for your wrists and fingers. There’s HP Fast Charge technology as well for quick recharges.

Dell XPS 13 — $800, was $950

Referred to as the laptop endgame in our Dell XPS 13 review, the Dell XPS 13 tops our best laptops list without a problem thanks to its great specs and design. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a 13.3-inch full HD screen with InfinityEdge technology for an extra great look. It squeezes all that into an 11-inch form factor so you get the benefits of a lighter laptop to carry around while still enjoying a good-sized screen. Even the webcam has been squeezed down to a smaller form while enjoying some improvements. Everything about the Dell XPS 13 laptop oozes class so if you can stretch to this price, you really need it.

Apple MacBook Air — $850, was $1,000

The Apple MacBook Air is a great MacBook that’s almost as worthy as the MacBook Pro. For your money, you get the latest Apple M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous 13-3.inch Retina display. Other features include a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, plus Touch ID for added security. The MacBook Air promises up to 18 hours of battery life with a processor that delivers up to 3.5 times faster performance than previous MacBooks so you know you’re onto a winner here. Sure, it’s not the MacBook Pro but you won’t be disappointed by the speed you get with this device and it looks great.

