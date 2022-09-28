 Skip to main content
Hurry! This HP Chromebook has a massive discount today

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Chromebook x2 11 sitting on table top (front view).
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Shoppers usually go for Chromebook deals if the laptop deals that are available are still beyond their budget, but the HP Chromebook x2 11 not only doesn’t feel like you’re settling, but it also could serve as an affordable alternative to iPad deals. The device is an even more attractive option because HP slashed its price by $200, bringing it down to just $370 from its original price of $570. The discount may disappear at any moment though, so you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x2 11

Similar to some of the best Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is designed as a 2-in-1 laptop. It falls under the detachable category as it’s essentially a tablet with a removable keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. The keyboard with touchpad enables the laptop form when you prop up the device by using its kickstand, and it folds back if you want to access the tablet form. Central to these two modes is its 11-inch touchscreen with 2.1K resolution, which combines with dual speakers featuring Audio by Bang & Olufsen for a cinematic experience even while you’re on the go. HP also promises more than 11 hours of battery life on a single charge, so it will go for a while before you need to find an outlet for the HP Chromebook x2 11.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, and 4GB of RAM, with a 64GB eMMC for storage. These specifications don’t jump off the page, but they’re more than enough for all of your daily activities because they’re paired with Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system that powers Chromebooks relies on web-based apps and cloud storage instead of installed software and large hard drives, resulting in fast startups and snappy performance even when the device is equipped with lower-end hardware.

If you’re interested in HP laptop deals and tablet deals, get the best of both worlds with the added benefits of Chrome OS by purchasing the HP Chromebook x2 11. It’s available from HP for just $370, after a $200 discount to its sticker price of $570. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so you have to act fast while it’s still available. Add the HP Chromebook x2 11 to your cart and check out immediately — you may regret it if you don’t.

