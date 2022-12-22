 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Envy laptop deal cuts $350 off the price tag

Bruce Brown
By
A person using a HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop sitting on a bed.

Best Buy knows this time of year buyers look for great laptop deals, so the big box retailer took a hefty $350 off the $800 list price of this powerful and versatile HP Envy laptop. This is a jaw-dropping deal that almost seems too good to be true. For just $450 you can buy a laptop Digital Trends experts praised for its productivity and solid build quality in the HP Envy x360 15 Ryzen review. Simplify your essential electronics with this multifunction laptop, tablet, and presentation device.

Why you should buy the HP Envy laptop

When analyzing HP laptop deals, you should start by checking out size, functionality, and performance specs to be sure you’re looking at the appropriate tool for your needs. The HP Envy x350 15 has a 15.6-inch diagonal measure full HD touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. The AMD Ryzen 5 CPU provides plenty of power and speed along with the sweet spot amount of 8GB of highspeed RAM. You won’t have any lag moving files or streaming content from the 250GB solid state drive (SSD) and AMD Radeon graphics processing sets you up for gaming with no awkward lagging.

The HP Envy x360 display rotates 360 degrees, which is no small feature in engineering. Aside from its clever design, that also means you can configure the display half and the base keyboard  half of the notebook in four distinct ways. Start off using it as a conventional notebook computer and then twist the screen around to share your presentation with someone across the table or desk. When you Want to use the HP to watch a video fold it into the tent configuration and share the screen with others. If you want to use the screen to browse, take notes, or draw, fold the HP to use it like a tablet. Additional must-have features include fast Wi-Fi 6E wireless networking, a 5-megapixel camera with a physical security cover, keyboard backlighting, and dual B&O speakers.

Related

This is one of the most compelling HP Envy deals ever. If you’re looking for a new multi-purpose computer for yourself or for someone on your holiday gift list, you can score an HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop for $450. Save $350 off the regular $800 price today and get ready for a productive new year with this excellent laptop deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best gaming headset deals for December 2022
cheap gaming headset deals
You can get a pair of AirPods for $90, but hurry – they’re selling fast
A man wears AirPods 2 seen from his left side.
This Lenovo laptop deal seems like a mistake – save over $2,000!
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for December 2022
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.
65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV is back down to its lowest-ever price
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
Dyson’s best cordless vacuum (V15 Detect) is $150 off right now
Dyson V15 Detect
This ultra-portable Windows 11 laptop is discounted to $100 today
The Asus E210 11-inch laptop with Windows 11.
You can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $500 today
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this Lenovo gaming laptop is today
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop with a racing game on the display.
The 4 best 70-inch TV deals you can shop right now – from $450
The Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Tizen TV sitting on a TV stand.
Best Garmin watch deals for December 2022
An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.
Best Bose Speaker Deals for December 2022
bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal
Best 3D printer deals for December 2022
best 3d printer deals featured image