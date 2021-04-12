These days, owning a reliable laptop has become a requirement, especially for employees working from home and students attending online classes. If you think it’s time for an upgrade, you won’t have any trouble finding laptop deals that match your requirements and fit your budget. However, you’ll enjoy even more savings on reliable machines through the HP Spring Sale. There’s a wide selection of HP laptop deals from the annual sale, so you’ll surely find an offer that’s perfect for you.

The HP Spring Sale, which runs until April 17, offers up to a 45% discount on select products, including desktop computers, laptops, and accessories such as monitors, keyboards, and printers. Whether you’re building a home office, expanding your current setup, or simply seeking a replacement for an aging computer, you should take advantage of HP’s offers in the annual sale.

If you buy from the HP Spring Sale, you can get free shipping for further savings. You may also get a further 5% off on the already discounted prices of certain PCs through the coupon code SPR21SAV5, so you’d have even more of your budget left over to buy accessories and software for your new computer.

The laptops offered in the HP Spring Sale range from entry-level computers to powerful machines, for an extensive list of options that may look daunting for some customers. To help you out, one of the recommended laptops is the HP Envy 17, which is available from the annual sale with a $150 discount, bringing its price down to $800 from its original price of $950.

The HP Envy 17 is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which makes it capable of running the latest productivity apps, and even several of them all at once, without any issues. The laptop also features an immersive 17.3-inch Full HD display for vibrant colors and amazing detail whether you’re editing videos and photos, browsing the internet, or taking a break and watching shows on your favorite streaming services.

The laptop comes with a 1TB hard disk drive and 128GB solid-state drive for storage, so you have more than enough space for your important files. If you’re worried about your privacy, it has a physical shutter for the webcam and a dedicated microphone mute button. The HP Envy 17 also includes the HP QuickDrop feature, which enables quick sharing of files with your Android smartphone, iPhone, iPad, Windows PC, or Mac, which will be handy if you find yourself working with multiple devices.

The HP Envy 17 is a laptop that can meet the needs of employees and students alike, with the added bonus of functioning as a reliable entertainment system for catching up on shows and playing video games. It’s $150 off in the HP Spring Sale, bringing its price down to $800 from its original price of $950. The annual sale won’t end for a few days, but it’s unclear how long stocks of the HP Envy 17 will last, so it’s best to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

When looking for a business laptop, you need the best performance that you can get for your budget. To avoid the frustration and stress that’s caused by slowdowns and crashes, you don’t want to settle for midrange specifications. This is particularly important if you’ll be working with multimedia content, though you’d also want your laptop to work as smoothly as possible when multitasking between several productivity apps and doing online research with multiple tabs open on your browser.

The HP Spring Sale includes an extensive lineup of business laptops, so you have the freedom to choose depending on how much you’re willing to spend. HP’s mobile workstations not only pack the latest components to ensure mighty processing power, but they also include features to help with your daily tasks, such as cooling systems that keep them working at peak performance even when you’re working long hours.

