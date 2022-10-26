It’s one of those laptop deals that will appeal to any student finding their current laptop lacking. The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is on sale now as part of the HP’s early Black Friday deals, at a special price of just $700. That’s down from the typical price of $950, a total of $250 in savings. You can even pick up an extended HP care pack at a reduced price during this time as well. The two-year package is now only $136, from $170, while the 3-year is down to $160, from $200.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 as a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, which gives you plenty of space to work on documents, art, or gaming, and the hardware included is enough to get the job done effectively. The 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD are going to carry you through most needs. Just like all of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 has the capability of transforming into an tablet at will. With a 1080p flicker-free screen that meets Eyesafe certification standards for blue light emissions, you’ll be able to comfortably use your HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for hours watching YouTube, Netflix, and your favorite streamers.

The HP True Vision camera pulls a lot of weight — the 5MP IR camera not only allows you to present yourself in 2592 x 1944 during video chats but also allows for Windows Hello, a video-enabled log-in method for added security. Plus, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 has a built-in shutter to keep out unwanted intrusions into your privacy. You’ll also be a fan of the battery, which can last over 10 hours of constant video watching and recharges to 50% in just 30 minutes. Just a quick charge during lunch and you can be on the go with it all day.

To take advantage of the great power of this laptop-tablet hybrid, you’ll only have to spend $700. That’s a full $250 off the typical price of $950. If you’re interested, don’t forget to extend your HP care pack during checkout while you have the chance to get in on this great deal.

