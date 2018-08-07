HP slices prices on laptops for its huge back to school sale

Share

As much as we love to rely on our smartphones for day to day technological activities, the usefulness of a good laptop can’t be denied. Sure, you can take notes, edit photos, and write papers on your phone, but as a fellow human being, I wouldn’t recommend it. The pure processing power combined with a fully functional keyboard still gives laptop computers a competitive edge over mobile phones in all but price and portability. And for limited time every August, you can even find some of the best laptop deals all year — especially on HP models.

HP is slashing prices on laptops, desktops, and printers for its annual back to school sale. From now until Saturday, August 11, you can pick up a laptop for less than half the retail price. We’ve put together a list of some of the best HP laptops this sale has to offer, but feel free to dive right into the savings to see for yourself.

If you’re in the market for an entry level laptop for school, work, or just watching Netflix, this is the perfect option for you. With a 13-hour battery life, a 7th generation Intel i7 processor, and 8 GB of memory, the HP 15t is the perfect companion for college students. This particular model was made to be a workhorse when it comes to every day tasks, and its lightweight, portable design won’t slow you down while you’re on the go. If all you need is a great laptop with enough battery life to get you through an entire day, then this HP laptop can’t be beat. With a price tag of just $580, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this.

When purchasing a laptop, it’s important to consider the type of work it’s going to be used for. If you’re looking for a laptop that can keep up with your creativity, an HP Envy x360 is a good way to go. With an AMD Ryzen processor and an AMD Radeon graphics card, the 15z is built specifically with creative work in mind. It’s long-lasting battery life paired with pen and touch support makes this 2-in-1 laptop and tablet a great entry-level option for any creator.

Though not has powerful as the HP 15t laptop we featured first, the 17t has many similar features. The main difference between the two laptops, besides the price, is processing power and memory. With 4 GB of memory and Intel i3 processor, the HP 17t is a great starter laptop, but realistically, it isn’t likely to stand the test of time. If all you’re looking for is an affordable laptop for taking notes, writing papers, and creating slideshows, then this $460 model will get the job done.

Finding a printer you can rely on is always a struggle, but in many cases, they are an absolute necessity. Though we are living in a digital world, there are still quite a few occasions when printing your own photos, papers, and presentations is unavoidable. If you’re looking for decent printer at an affordable price, HP has some great deals on inkjet and laser printers for back to school.

