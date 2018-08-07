Digital Trends
Deals

HP slices prices on laptops for its huge back to school sale

Jacob Kienlen
By

As much as we love to rely on our smartphones for day to day technological activities, the usefulness of a good laptop can’t be denied. Sure, you can take notes, edit photos, and write papers on your phone, but as a fellow human being, I wouldn’t recommend it. The pure processing power combined with a fully functional keyboard still gives laptop computers a competitive edge over mobile phones in all but price and portability. And for limited time every August, you can even find some of the best laptop deals all year — especially on HP models.

HP is slashing prices on laptops, desktops, and printers for its annual back to school sale. From now until Saturday, August 11, you can pick up a laptop for less than half the retail price. We’ve put together a list of some of the best HP laptops this sale has to offer, but feel free to dive right into the savings to see for yourself.

HP 15t Touch Laptop — $660 off

hp laptop deals back to school sale

If you’re in the market for an entry level laptop for school, work, or just watching Netflix, this is the perfect option for you. With a 13-hour battery life, a 7th generation Intel i7 processor, and 8 GB of memory, the HP 15t is the perfect companion for college students. This particular model was made to be a workhorse when it comes to every day tasks, and its lightweight, portable design won’t slow you down while you’re on the go. If all you need is a great laptop with enough battery life to get you through an entire day, then this HP laptop can’t be beat. With a price tag of just $580, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this.

$580 | HP

HP Envy x360 15z Touch Laptop — $130 off

hp laptop deals back to school sale hpz

When purchasing a laptop, it’s important to consider the type of work it’s going to be used for. If you’re looking for a laptop that can keep up with your creativity, an HP Envy x360 is a good way to go. With an AMD Ryzen processor and an AMD Radeon graphics card, the 15z is built specifically with creative work in mind. It’s long-lasting battery life paired with pen and touch support makes this 2-in-1 laptop and tablet a great entry-level option for any creator.

$640 | HP

HP Laptop 17t — $240 off

hp laptop deals back to school sale 17t

Though not has powerful as the HP 15t laptop we featured first, the 17t has many similar features. The main difference between the two laptops, besides the price, is processing power and memory. With 4 GB of memory and Intel i3 processor, the HP 17t is a great starter laptop, but realistically, it isn’t likely to stand the test of time. If all you’re looking for is an affordable laptop for taking notes, writing papers, and creating slideshows, then this $460 model will get the job done.

$460 | HP

Best HP printer deals

hp eff third party ink printer 1

Finding a printer you can rely on is always a struggle, but in many cases, they are an absolute necessity. Though we are living in a digital world, there are still quite a few occasions when printing your own photos, papers, and presentations is unavoidable. If you’re looking for decent printer at an affordable price, HP has some great deals on inkjet and laser printers for back to school.

Our picks

See All HP Deals

Looking for more cool stuff? Find laptop deals and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
Up Next

Land Rover's flagship Range Rover gets greener, smarter for 2019
microsoft surface laptop prod
Product Review

Microsoft Surface Laptop review

Microsoft is known for its 2-in-1 devices like the Surface Go or Surface Pro, but it also has a traditional laptop. Now that you can usually pick it up at a discount, how does the Surface Laptop hold up nearly a year after its release?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
osprey exos eja backpacks backpacking white mountains new hampshire
Deals

REI slashes prices on tents, backpacks, and gear for its Outlet sale

As we reach some of the last hurrahs on summer, REI is offering steep discounts on its entire REI Outlet inventory. From now until August 13, you can save up to 70 percent on backpacks, tents, jackets and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for August 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them -- and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best apple watch deals
Deals

The time is right to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals for August 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple AirPods review
Deals

Ready to cut the cord? Apple AirPods are on sale for the first time ever

The price of Apple's AirPods has stayed firmly at $159 since they were released two years ago, but for the first time since then we're seeing some savings. You can pick up a new pair of AirPods for the lowest price we've ever seen.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Check out the best iPad deals for August 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
daydream
Deals

The Google Daydream View, one of the best VR headsets, is now on sale for $30

If you own a compatible smartphone, the Google Daydream View is one of the best vVR headsets money can buy. If you've been looking to dip your toes into the world of VR, Verizon has slashed the price of the headset down to just $30.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Check out our list of the best iPhone deals for August 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Persona 5 deal
Deals

The stylish and crazy fun ‘Persona 5’ for the PS4 is now just $30

If you own a PS4 and haven't had the opportunity to play 'Persona 5,' then you're missing out on one of the platform's craziest and most fun games. You're in luck, however, as this crazy, stylish, and addictive RPG is now available for just…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We've rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Sterling Anton