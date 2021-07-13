Staples slashed this HP printer’s price today – but hurry!

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals and laptop deals, complete your home office setup by buying accessories through external hard drive deals, wireless keyboard deals, wireless mouse deals, and printer deals. If you’re looking for laser printer deals in particular, you’re in luck because Staples just slashed $50 off the price of the HP Neverstop 1202w, making the laser printer more affordable at just $320 compared with its original price of $370.

The HP Neverstop 1202w provides amazing value with up to 5,000 printed pages out of the box before you need to reload the toner, for a cost of less than a penny per page. Once you need to reload the toner, all it takes is 15 seconds using HP’s proprietary refill technology that’s mess-free, so there won’t be ink blots all over your home office once you’re finished. Making it even more convenient is its simple LED control panel, which makes printing quick and easy.

The laser printer won’t add to the clutter on your desk because it’s wireless, with a Wi-Fi or ethernet connection to your computer. You can also print directly from your mobile devices through the HP Smart app. The HP Neverstop 1202w is also fast, capable of black-and-white printing of up to 21 pages per minute, so the documents on your screen will be in your hands in no time.

Any home office will benefit from having its own laser printer. Now’s your chance to buy one at a discount, with Staples selling the HP Neverstop 1202w at $50 off to bring its price down to just $320 from its original price of $370. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you want to take advantage of Staples’ offer for the HP Neverstop 1202w, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

