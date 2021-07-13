  1. Deals
Staples slashed this HP printer’s price today – but hurry!

HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1202w Printer

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals and laptop deals, complete your home office setup by buying accessories through external hard drive deals, wireless keyboard deals, wireless mouse deals, and printer deals. If you’re looking for laser printer deals in particular, you’re in luck because Staples just slashed $50 off the price of the HP Neverstop 1202w, making the laser printer more affordable at just $320 compared with its original price of $370.

The HP Neverstop 1202w provides amazing value with up to 5,000 printed pages out of the box before you need to reload the toner, for a cost of less than a penny per page. Once you need to reload the toner, all it takes is 15 seconds using HP’s proprietary refill technology that’s mess-free, so there won’t be ink blots all over your home office once you’re finished. Making it even more convenient is its simple LED control panel, which makes printing quick and easy.

The laser printer won’t add to the clutter on your desk because it’s wireless, with a Wi-Fi or ethernet connection to your computer. You can also print directly from your mobile devices through the HP Smart app. The HP Neverstop 1202w is also fast, capable of black-and-white printing of up to 21 pages per minute, so the documents on your screen will be in your hands in no time.

Any home office will benefit from having its own laser printer. Now’s your chance to buy one at a discount, with Staples selling the HP Neverstop 1202w at $50 off to bring its price down to just $320 from its original price of $370. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you want to take advantage of Staples’ offer for the HP Neverstop 1202w, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More printer deals

Staples’ offer for the HP Neverstop 1202w is tough to beat, but it isn’t the only printer that’s currently on sale. We’ve gathered some of the best printer deals that you can shop right now from various retailers, to help you with your decision on which one to purchase.

Xerox VersaLink C400 Wireless Color Laser Printer

$499 $619
No need for frequent refills as the high-performing VersaLink C400 features a 250-sheet output capacity to improve efficiency along with color printing capabilities for all your printing needs.
Buy at B&H Photo

Xerox WorkCentre 3345 Wireless Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer

$420 $450
The Xerox WorkCentre 3345 printer is a simple yet fully reliable printer for all your workspace printing needs. It provides high-quality printing without a hitch, along with making scans and copies.
Buy at Staples

Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

$70 $100
This Epson inkjet all-in-one printer is a good choice if you're working from home with occasional to moderate printing needs. It even features handy voice controls for hands-free printing.
Buy at Target
Professionally refurbished

Brother MFC-L2685DW Monochrome AIO Wireless Duplex Laser Printer (Refurbished)

$100
If you do a lot of high-volume monochrome printing, a good efficient laser printer can save you a lot of money in the long run. The Brother MFC-L2685DW is one such workhorse that won't break the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Canon ImageCLASS D570 Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer

$150 $230
Black-and-white laser printers are great for businesses that print a lot of non-color documents, and the compact Canon D570 delivers sharp results without being too big for small offices.
Buy at Best Buy
With on-page coupon

Pantum P2502W Compact Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer

$86 $96
Looking for an efficient, no-frills printer? This one by Pantum delivers high-quality monochrome printing, making it perfect (and perfectly cheap) for home offices and small businesses.
Buy at Amazon
