Staples has the color printer deal you’ve been looking for — but hurry!

Ready to take the plunge and bring home your own color printer? Stop running to the public library or the FedEx Print Center every time you need to print out a document. Right now, you can get the HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Color Printer for just $120, marked down from its regular price of $160 so you can save $40. Order it today and get free delivery or in-store pickup where available.

This HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Color Printer is ideal for home offices and dorms. Print all of your important documents for work, school, travel and more from the comfort of your own home. From concert tickets to flight boarding passes, book reports to quarterly findings, you can print everything in high-definition with this color printer. Achieve a professional look to your documents with this inkjet printer, featuring resolution quality up to 2400 x 1200 dpi. Print up to 22 pages per minute with this quick-working printer and never wait around for your jobs to finish. This printer has both built-in Wi-Fi and a wired ethernet connection capability, so you can connect to devices however works best for you.

This printer features a 250 sheet input capacity, so you’re always ready to print. The HP OfficeJet Pro printer can handle a range of paper products, including card stock, photo paper, lightweight paper, envelopes and more. Print on both sides to save paper when needed. Connect to your laptop, computer, or tablet to print your favorite photos, important documents, work or school projects and more in beautiful color and professional styles.

Upgrade your home office setup with the HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Color Printer, on sale now at Staples for just $120. That’s a savings of $40 off the regular price of $160 when you order it today. Get it now to print everything you need at home quickly and efficiently. Need more home office equipment to upgrade your work from home space this fall? Check out the other great home office Staples deals going on now.

