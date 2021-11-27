Best Cyber Monday Printer Deals 2021: Early offers today

Cyber Monday printer deals are rolling in. Even if your budget is tight, there’s surely something from the best Cyber Monday printer deals that’s perfect for completing your home office setup. The best Cyber Monday deals are already selling fast, though, so you don’t want to wait any longer before you start making your purchases. Retailers have slashed the prices of printers from brands such as HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother — mainstays in our list of the best printers — so there’s no shortage of options for you. Whether you want just a basic printer or one with all the bells and whistles, don’t let Cyber Monday end without you finding the perfect deal.

Contents Best Cyber Monday printer deals 2021

Canon PIXMA MG2522 Inkjet Printer — $40

Why buy:

Print, scan, and copy documents at an affordable price

Takes up less space, lightweight

No frills printing

Easy to set up and use

If all you need is a basic printer to make hard copies of important documents, you should consider the Canon PIXMA MG2522. The wired printer can produce both black-and-white and color pages, and it can also scan and copy documents as additional functions that will prove to be useful. For all those capabilities, the printer doesn’t take up too much space on your desk, and it’s also lightweight at just below 10 pounds, so if more than one computer or office will share it, it can be moved around whenever you need it without much difficulty.

You can use XL ink cartridges for the printer so you’ll have to replace them less often, which will be helpful if you’ve already got a lot of other things to take care of, and it can hold up to 60 sheets in its paper holder, so you can just place a lot of pages there and go about with your printing without worrying about refilling the paper for a while. That’s what’s great about this printer — it’s a no-frills printing machine that you don’t have to give much attention to, as it just does its job without the need for constant tinkering with settings and buttons.

The Canon PIXMA MG2522 is the ideal printer for home offices and dorm rooms, as it’s simple to set up and use. There are no complications with this wired printer — you just need to plug it into your desktop computer or laptop and wait for the setup to finish. If you don’t need a printer with advanced features that you probably won’t use, you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Canon PIXMA MG2522.

HP Sprocket Mini Photo Printer — $85, was $100

Why buy:

Make physical copies of your digital pictures

Easy to set up with your smartphone

Durable photo paper

Get creative with the companion app

If you love taking pictures and selfies on your smartphone, the HP Sprocket photo printer is a must-buy product, especially with its current discount on Amazon. It’s very easy to set up — you just have to download the companion app on your smartphone, which will also let you customize your pictures before you print them. Power it up (it runs on a rechargeable internal battery), load it with photo paper, and link it with the app through a Bluetooth connection.

From there, it’s time to start editing your pictures on the app and printing them for photos that you can keep in your wallet, attach to your desk, or give to loved ones to capture your favorite memories with them. The 2.3-by-3.4-inch photo paper is smudge-proof, tear-proof, and water-resistant, so the pics won’t easily get damaged, and they even have a peel-and-stick back to make it easier to affix them to your favorite things.

The HP Sprocket app provides you with a lot of creative freedom, with the option to add frames, stickers, text, emoji, and more to your photos before you print them. You can also use filters to change the colors of your pictures and to make even bigger changes. You can even do collage prints for several photos in a single print or tile prints to print several pictures that combine into a larger photo.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 Inkjet Printer — $160

Why buy:

Affordable printer for home office or small business

Supports different types of printing jobs, kinds of paper

Print from different sources through the HP Smart app

Up to 22 pages per minute when printing black-and-white documents

For an affordable printer with additional capabilities that will help you better manage your home office or small business, take a look at the HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 inkjet printer. It can produce everything from single-page monochrome prints to borderless, two-sided color prints, and it supports a wide range of paper sizes and types, including envelopes and photo paper. Whether you need physical copies of a report, flyers to give to potential customers, or slides for an important presentation, this printer will be ready to provide you with the pages that you need.

Printing is even more convenient with the HP Smart app, which you can use to set up the wireless printer for printing jobs, scan documents using your smartphone’s camera, and send files for printing from your mobile devices. You can even link the wireless printer to a smart speaker, so you can issue voice commands. With more options for the sources of your files to print, there’s less of a hassle in having to transfer documents from one device to another just to initiate the printing job.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8210 is capable of printing up to 22 pages per minute for black-and-white documents, and up to 18 pages per minute for color documents. It also comes with a 2-inch mono-graphic display where you can check the tasks that are in line for the printer. If you think this is the printer that you need for your home office or small business, you might want to hurry as there’s no telling how long Amazon’s stocks will last.

Brother HL-L2325DW Monochrome Laser Printer — $89

Why buy:

Compact, desktop-friendly size

Much more efficient than standard inkjets for high-volume printing

Lower cost to print per page

Dirt cheap for a laser printer

If you do a lot of black-and-white printing, such as running off documents in an office setting, then a laser printer is what you need. In contrast to ink-guzzling inkjet printers, laser printers deliver faster and more efficient output with a lower per-page print cost, saving you money over time (and delivering cleaner, crisper prints, to boot. You don’t have to spend much, though, as the Brother HL-L2325DW proves.

It used to be the case that laser printers were professional-grade machines with price tags to match, but the Brother HL-L2325DW has a footprint that’s both small on your desk and on your wallet. Its compact size is perfect for home offices and other smaller environments, and its 250-sheet paper tray and printing speed of 26 pages per minute is more than sufficient for personal and small business applications.

The Brother HL-L2325DW still offers some nice modern features like wireless connectivity and duplex (two-sided) printing, though, so it’s not too bare-bones by any means. And at less than 100 bucks, it’s the best of the Cyber Monday printer deals if you’re after an affordable workhorse laser printer.

Epson WorkForce ST-4000 Inkjet Printer — $399, was $499

Why buy:

Easy to fill ink tanks replaces cartridges for lower cost

Produces laser printer-quality black text

Reliable output quality and durability

Wired or wireless connections to initiate printing jobs

If nothing from Cyber Monday’s laser printer deals catches your eye, you might want to consider advanced inkjet printers like the Epson WorkForce ST-4000. It doesn’t use ink cartridges though — instead, the printer features supersized ink tanks that are easy to fill without leaving behind any mess that can damage your desk. Purchasing ink bottles and refilling the printer’s tanks is much cheaper than buying ink cartridges, so this printer is lighter on your budget over the long term compared to other inkjet printers. You don’t have to worry about quality either, as the printer is capable of producing black text that looks like it was made by a laser printer.

The Epson WorkForce ST-4000 inkjet printer is powered by the PrecisionCore printing technology, which boosts the productivity of work teams through printing speeds that are among the fastest in the world, impressive output quality with sharp text and fine details, superior output durability with prints that last for a long time, reliability that ensures minimal maintenance downtime, and media flexibility so you can print on surfaces beyond just paper. You also have the choice of pushing printing jobs through a wired connection or wirelessly.

