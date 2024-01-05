 Skip to main content
This HP Omen pre-built gaming PC is $800 off for a limited time

Gaming just got cooler, literally. You can get the OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop from HP, fit with a built-in cooling feature to keep your system from overheating during game play, starting at $1,200 (originally $2,000) thanks to this unbeatable HP deal so you can save while stepping up your set up.

Create a stellar gaming station thanks to the 45L’s sleek case fitted with tempered glass panels, full-metal frame with tool-less entry, and 4 RGB zones. Plus, it performs as good as it looks. Get in the zone and fully immerse yourself in game play thanks to the surround sound speakers, eight distinct lighting zones, cutting edge graphic display, and more.

Why You Should Buy the OMEN 45L

It was built for extreme performance, powered by the latest Intel processor so you can play like a pro. The OMEN 45L features the Omen Cryo Chamber to keep things cool while you play. This patented system pulls in cold air from the your environment to cool down the computer to create extreme cooling.

Consider the Omen 45L as the start of building your incredible system. Created for easy toolless upgradeability with industry standard compliance, you can easily upgrade and expand the memory, storage drives, and interior expansion slots as your gaming needs grow.  The OMEN by HP is specifically designed for gaming from the ground up.

The OMEN Gaming Hub allows you to elevate everything from software enhancements, hardware controls, to live services. Enjoy Intelligent overclocking, performance control, lighting control, remote play, and more — and it has impeccable storage capability with room for even more.

This is a gaming PC deal you don’t want to miss. Game like you never have before and kick off the year with a setup fit for a pro. Snag this high-performing OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop and save $800 on the $2,000 price tag and get it for $1,200 for a limited time. Don’t forget to complete your set up with the perfect monitor deal.

The best OLED TV of 2023 is $500 off for a limited time
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

One of the highlights of the TV deals online at the moment is being able to save $500 off the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV. Usually $1,800, it’s down to $1,300 when you buy direct from LG, so you’re saving a considerable amount here. A highly regarded TV in many ways, it’s sure to be a big hit for anyone who wants to kit out their living room with a great TV. Not sure if it’s the one for you? Take a look at what we have to say about it below.

Why you should buy the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV
One of the best OLED TVs around, LG knows how to get the most out of OLED panels. In fact, we named the C3 the best overall OLED TV for 2023. With the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV, you get the beauty of self-lit pixels ensuring that you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all on the same screen. The C3 also has brightness booster functionality so it continues to offer a great visual experience, even in awkward lighting conditions. Even in well-lit rooms, the TV looks gorgeous.

Read more
Built for business, this HP laptop w/32GB of RAM is almost $1,500 off
The HP ProBook 450 G10 Notebook against a white background.

There are some massive savings to jump on at HP if you’re in the market for a new laptop. In fact, we’re willing to call this deal on the HP ProBook 450 G10 Notebook one of the best laptop deals of the day. The super capable laptop is made for professionals and businesses, and it’s marked down from $2,547 to a sale price of just $1,149. This is a savings of $1,398 that can be all yours, and the laptop comes with free shipping as well.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 450 G10 Notebook
When it comes to ensuring you get one of the best laptops, you need look no further than the HP name. It’s almost always considered one of the best laptop brands, and with the ProBook 450 G10 Notebook it’s making a case to all working professionals. Whether a remote employee, an entrepreneur, a content creator, or the CEO, the HP ProBook 450 G10 is one of the best laptop options for you. It has some impressive performance specs, boasting an Intel i7 processor and 32GB of RAM. It also has a large 1TB solid state drive that’s both fast and offers plenty of storage space for all of your necessary software.

Read more
This Lenovo gaming PC has an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and it’s $610 off
lenovo legion tower 5i deal february 2023 gaming pc

You should be ready to spend some serious cash if you want a powerful gaming desktop like the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i, but fortunately, Lenovo has slashed its price with a huge $610 discount. That means you can get the gaming PC for $1,420 instead of $2,030 -- it's still not cheap, but at that price, you're going to get amazing value out of this machine. You need to act now if you're interested though -- the gaming desktop is 30% off right now, but we're not sure if it will stay that way tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 gaming PC
The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5i takes aim at the best gaming PCs with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you'll also be able to run all of the upcoming PC games without any upgrades. You'll be able to connect all of your gaming peripherals to the gaming desktop, as it features multiple USB ports at the top and back, including a USB-C port.

Read more