Gaming just got cooler, literally. You can get the OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop from HP, fit with a built-in cooling feature to keep your system from overheating during game play, starting at $1,200 (originally $2,000) thanks to this unbeatable HP deal so you can save while stepping up your set up.

Create a stellar gaming station thanks to the 45L’s sleek case fitted with tempered glass panels, full-metal frame with tool-less entry, and 4 RGB zones. Plus, it performs as good as it looks. Get in the zone and fully immerse yourself in game play thanks to the surround sound speakers, eight distinct lighting zones, cutting edge graphic display, and more.

Why You Should Buy the OMEN 45L

It was built for extreme performance, powered by the latest Intel processor so you can play like a pro. The OMEN 45L features the Omen Cryo Chamber to keep things cool while you play. This patented system pulls in cold air from the your environment to cool down the computer to create extreme cooling.

Consider the Omen 45L as the start of building your incredible system. Created for easy toolless upgradeability with industry standard compliance, you can easily upgrade and expand the memory, storage drives, and interior expansion slots as your gaming needs grow. The OMEN by HP is specifically designed for gaming from the ground up.

The OMEN Gaming Hub allows you to elevate everything from software enhancements, hardware controls, to live services. Enjoy Intelligent overclocking, performance control, lighting control, remote play, and more — and it has impeccable storage capability with room for even more.

This is a gaming PC deal you don’t want to miss. Game like you never have before and kick off the year with a setup fit for a pro. Snag this high-performing OMEN 45L Gaming Desktop and save $800 on the $2,000 price tag and get it for $1,200 for a limited time. Don’t forget to complete your set up with the perfect monitor deal.

