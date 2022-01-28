These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.

HP Pavilion Laptop 14z-ec000 — $430, was $570

HP Pavilion Laptop 14-ec0023nr — $500, was $700

HP is always a part of Digital Trends’ best laptops, so you can be sure about the brand’s quality. The HP Pavilion Laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution, with the screen also providing care for your eyes with HP Flicker Free technology. The laptop also comes with AMD Radeon Graphics for clear visuals, speakers that are custom-tuned by B&O experts, 8GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking, and a 256GB SSD for ample storage for your apps and files.

The differences between the 14z-ec000 and 14-ec0023nr are under the hood. The HP Pavilion Laptop 14z-ec000 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 processor, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, while the HP Pavilion Laptop 14-ec0023nr is powered by the more advanced AMD Ryzen 5 processor, but with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The AMD vs Intel debate continues, but the HP Pavilion Laptop makes good use of AMD Ryzen processors.

For a trustworthy laptop that won’t let you down with your daily activities, you should take advantage of HP’s discount for the HP Pavilion Laptop. The 14z-ec000 model is available for $430, after a $140 discount to its original price of $570, while the 14-ec0023nr is available for $500, after a $200 discount to its original price of $700. It’s unclear how long the discounts will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to working on the HP Pavilion Laptop, don’t hesitate. Click one of those Buy Now buttons as soon as you can.

HP Pavilion Laptop 14z-ec000 — $430, was $570

HP Pavilion Laptop 14-ec0023nr — $500, was $700

More HP laptop deals

You can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion Laptop because of its powerful specifications and affordable price, but you’re more than welcome to look for alternatives. If you want to stick with the brand, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations