 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Pavilion Laptop deal cuts the price nearly in half

Albert Bassili
By
Front angle of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop against a white background.

If you’re looking for great student laptop deals, then the 15-inch HP Pavilion Laptop is a great option, especially since it has a lot of specifications you can customize before buying it, so it can perfectly fit your budget. Even better, it has a discount that brings the base price down by $420 from $900, so you can grab it for $480 and customize it from HP’s website directly.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Laptop

Right out of the box, the 15-inch HP Pavilion Laptop comes with a relatively powerful Intel i5-1235U processor, which should be more than enough for most folks, although it doesn’t come with a discrete GPU. If you would like a bit of more graphics processing power for gaming or whatnot, you can spend an extra $120 for an Nvidia GeForce MX550 and up to $300 to also nab yourself an i7-1255U, although if you aren’t a power-user, the i5 and MX550 combo should be more than enough. As for RAM, you get 8GB in two sticks of 4GB, and while that might be enough for most folks, it would be a good idea to upgrade it to the 16GB version for an extra $60, although it’s not a priority if you can do a bit of smart app and browser management.

As for the screen, it’s an excellent 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a peak brightness of 250 nits, although you can turn it into a touchscreen for an extra $50 and up the brightness to 300 nits for $60, which we think is a better buy, especially if you’re outside in the daytime often. As for storage, the base version comes with 256GB, although bumping it up to 512GB for an extra $70 is a good idea; alternatively, you can go for one of these external hard drive deals if the overall price comes out cheaper.

As you can see, the 15-inch HP Pavilion Laptop has a lot of customization to get it just right, although we’d also suggest taking a look at our breakdown between the HP Envy vs. Pavilion to see if maybe the Envy works better for you. Of course, if you do end up going for the Envy, you can grab it for $480 with the base specs from HP, or you can look at some of these other HP laptop deals or general laptop deals if you want a few options to work with.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday monitor deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021
Don’t miss your chance to get this Lenovo gaming laptop for $550
lenovo ideapad gaming 3i deal october 2022
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off
bose smart soundbar 900 deal walmart november 2022
Monster deal knocks $300 off the popular HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop
The Envy x360 13 in tent mode on a table.
The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022
Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from GameStop with a little something extra
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Google Pixel 7 Pro has already gotten its first price cut
Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.
Incredible discount lands on Amazon Echo Show 10 — save $80
Amazon Echo Show 10 angled on desk.
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Best Buy Black Friday: This Roomba robot vacuum is $400 off
irobot slashes 150 off i7 best roomba robot vacuum that empties itself 2
It still isn’t cheap but this 3070 Ti gaming laptop just got cheaper
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.