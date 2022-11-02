This HP Pavilion Laptop deal cuts the price nearly in half

If you’re looking for great student laptop deals, then the 15-inch HP Pavilion Laptop is a great option, especially since it has a lot of specifications you can customize before buying it, so it can perfectly fit your budget. Even better, it has a discount that brings the base price down by $420 from $900, so you can grab it for $480 and customize it from HP’s website directly.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Laptop

Right out of the box, the 15-inch HP Pavilion Laptop comes with a relatively powerful Intel i5-1235U processor, which should be more than enough for most folks, although it doesn’t come with a discrete GPU. If you would like a bit of more graphics processing power for gaming or whatnot, you can spend an extra $120 for an Nvidia GeForce MX550 and up to $300 to also nab yourself an i7-1255U, although if you aren’t a power-user, the i5 and MX550 combo should be more than enough. As for RAM, you get 8GB in two sticks of 4GB, and while that might be enough for most folks, it would be a good idea to upgrade it to the 16GB version for an extra $60, although it’s not a priority if you can do a bit of smart app and browser management.

As for the screen, it’s an excellent 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a peak brightness of 250 nits, although you can turn it into a touchscreen for an extra $50 and up the brightness to 300 nits for $60, which we think is a better buy, especially if you’re outside in the daytime often. As for storage, the base version comes with 256GB, although bumping it up to 512GB for an extra $70 is a good idea; alternatively, you can go for one of these external hard drive deals if the overall price comes out cheaper.

As you can see, the 15-inch HP Pavilion Laptop has a lot of customization to get it just right, although we’d also suggest taking a look at our breakdown between the HP Envy vs. Pavilion to see if maybe the Envy works better for you. Of course, if you do end up going for the Envy, you can grab it for $480 with the base specs from HP, or you can look at some of these other HP laptop deals or general laptop deals if you want a few options to work with.

