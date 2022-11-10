 Skip to main content
HP’s Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a massive price cut

Professionals and students alike will access several benefits if they own a 2-in-1 laptop, and there’s no better time to buy one than Black Friday. You don’t have to actually wait for the shopping holiday though, because brands like HP have already rolled out early Black Friday deals such as this $250 discount for the HP Pavilion x360, which brings the 2-in-1 laptop’s price down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $800. You should push through with the purchase as soon as possible though, because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience and ease of a tablet with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. The HP Pavilion x360 makes this possible with its convertible design that utilizes 360-degree hinges, which enables the transformation between tablet and laptop by folding the device all the way to the front and back. At the center is the device’s 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The HP Pavilion x360 places equal weight on style and substance, as it will be able to keep up with your daily tasks through its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that’s a great starting point for laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The 2-in-1 laptop is powered by Windows 11 Home that comes pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which has more than enough space left over to store your important files and install your favorite apps.

The HP Pavilion x360 is a versatile and reliable 2-in-1 laptop that will surely prove to be a valuable companion for work or school. You should take this opportunity to buy the device with a $250 discount from HP’s Black Friday laptop deals, where it’s down to $550 from its sticker price of $800. Completing the transaction today won’t only ensure that you won’t miss out on the bargain price, it will also help you avoid the expected rush of online shoppers on Black Friday. Don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button immediately.

