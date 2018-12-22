Share

Christmas is almost upon us, and although it’s too late to expect online orders to arrive before the big day, it’s still a great time to score some big holiday tech deals on something for yourself or maybe a late gift for someone you won’t be seeing until after Christmas. The annual HP Red Tag Sale is the perfect chance for this, with deep discounts being offered on a myriad of HP desktop PCs, HP laptops, PC accessories, printers, monitors, and more.

You can check out all the discounted HP offerings right here, but to make your life a little easier, we’ve already smoked out a small handful of the sweetest deals from the HP Red Tag Sale for you:

HP 15t Touch laptop PC: The biggest deal from the HP Red Tag Sale comes in the form of this great 15-inch touchscreen laptop which boasts an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and 64-bit Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Normally more than $1,200, the Red Tag Sale knocks up to $690 (55 percent) off the price, letting you grab the HP 15t touch laptop for as low as $550.

The biggest deal from the HP Red Tag Sale comes in the form of this great 15-inch touchscreen laptop which boasts an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and 64-bit Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Normally more than $1,200, the Red Tag Sale knocks up to $690 (55 percent) off the price, letting you grab the HP 15t touch laptop for as low as $550. HP EliteOne 800 G4 all-in-one desktop PC: All-in-one PCs like this HP EliteOne 800 desktop offer a lot of convenience, giving you a full-featured computer interface with a keyboard, mouse, and 24-inch HD monitor without a bulky, space-hogging PC tower. The HP Red Tag Sale saves you as much as $445 on this great Windows 10 all-in-one, bringing the price down to $991.

All-in-one PCs like this HP EliteOne 800 desktop offer a lot of convenience, giving you a full-featured computer interface with a keyboard, mouse, and 24-inch HD monitor without a bulky, space-hogging PC tower. The HP Red Tag Sale saves you as much as $445 on this great Windows 10 all-in-one, bringing the price down to $991. HP Pavilion 590 desktop PC: If, on the other hand, you prefer a more traditional (not to mention cheaper) desktop PC, then the HP Pavilion 590 has you covered. This budget-friendly workhorse features an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and a $100 HP Red Tag Sale discount means you can grab it for a super-affordable $500. Want to add a display? You can also snag a discounted 24-inch 1080p monitor for just $120 (more than 50 percent off).

If, on the other hand, you prefer a more traditional (not to mention cheaper) desktop PC, then the HP Pavilion 590 has you covered. This budget-friendly workhorse features an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and a $100 HP Red Tag Sale discount means you can grab it for a super-affordable $500. Want to add a display? You can also snag a discounted 24-inch 1080p monitor for just $120 (more than 50 percent off). HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-1 laptop PC: Two-in-one laptop/tablet hybrids are all the rage today, and the HP Spectre x360 13t ranks high among our favorites. These 2-in-1 hybrids can get expensive, though, but the HP Red Tag Sale shaves a tidy $300 off the normal price tag, bringing this excellent 13-inch Windows 10 hybrid laptop down to as low as $850.

This is just a sample of what’s on offer during the 2018 HP Red Tag Sale, so be sure to check it out for yourself if you don’t see anything here that catches your eye. The big event kicks off on Saturday, December 22 and runs until Wednesday, January 2, giving you 10 whole days to take advantage of these late holiday deals.

HP Red Tag Sale

Looking for more great stuff? Find computer deals, after-Christmas sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

Follow @ DealsDT