HP may not yet have its own marquee summer savings event like Amazon Prime Day, but the company has been dropping discounts lately on products like gaming laptops, desktops, and more. The company largely known for PCs and printers may have arrived late to the laptop game, but they’ve now become a reliably worthy competitor to Apple, Dell, and others.

The Spectre series of 2-in-1 laptops are among our favorite product offerings from HP, and now, as part of their current weekly deal, the HP Spectre x360 13 laptop can be yours for just $1,330, down from its original $1,480. Thirteen-inch laptops are an ideal choice for students, professionals, or anyone in between, so if you’re in the market for one and you like saving money, give this deal a glance.

The HP Spectre x360 13 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops here at Digital Trends, and we’ve previously declared it both the best convertible laptop and the best 13-inch 2-in-1. The sleek Spectre x360 13 features an all-aluminum, gem-cut frame protecting a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen display. Quad-Core eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors and the Windows 10 Home 64 operating system allow for optimal performance and speed, while 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD keeps you covered on the memory and storage front. Adjustable thermal settings let you choose between cool, quiet, or performance modes, depending on how much power you require.

Laptop users are increasingly putting a premium on privacy, and in this arena, the HP Spectre x360 13 is among the best in its class. Dedicated security features like an integrated FHD IR camera and fingerprint reader allow for more secure interactions, and a privacy camera kill switch lets you block your laptop’s front-facing camera. Lastly, the patented HP Sure View screen technology is designed to minimize access from onlookers, maximize privacy, and ensure that your screen is for your eyes only.

While it may still have a way to go to catch up to the vaunted Dell XPS 13, the HP Spectre x360 13 is certainly a strong contender in the 13-inch convertible laptop class, and now available for just $1,330, it’s one that should be worth your consideration.

