Deals

HP’s Spectre x360 13 convertible laptop gets a $150 price cut in flash sale

William Hank
By
hp spectre x360 13 laptop gets discount in weekly deal 1500x1000

HP may not yet have its own marquee summer savings event like Amazon Prime Day, but the company has been dropping discounts lately on products like gaming laptops, desktops, and more. The company largely known for PCs and printers may have arrived late to the laptop game, but they’ve now become a reliably worthy competitor to Apple, Dell, and others. 

The Spectre series of 2-in-1 laptops are among our favorite product offerings from HP, and now, as part of their current weekly deal, the HP Spectre x360 13 laptop can be yours for just $1,330, down from its original $1,480. Thirteen-inch laptops are an ideal choice for students, professionals, or anyone in between, so if you’re in the market for one and you like saving money, give this deal a glance.

The HP Spectre x360 13 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops here at Digital Trends, and we’ve previously declared it both the best convertible laptop and the best 13-inch 2-in-1. The sleek Spectre x360 13 features an all-aluminum, gem-cut frame protecting a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen display. Quad-Core eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors and the Windows 10 Home 64 operating system allow for optimal performance and speed, while 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD keeps you covered on the memory and storage front. Adjustable thermal settings let you choose between cool, quiet, or performance modes, depending on how much power you require.

Laptop users are increasingly putting a premium on privacy, and in this arena, the HP Spectre x360 13 is among the best in its class. Dedicated security features like an integrated FHD IR camera and fingerprint reader allow for more secure interactions, and a privacy camera kill switch lets you block your laptop’s front-facing camera. Lastly, the patented HP Sure View screen technology is designed to minimize access from onlookers, maximize privacy, and ensure that your screen is for your eyes only.

While it may still have a way to go to catch up to the vaunted Dell XPS 13, the HP Spectre x360 13 is certainly a strong contender in the 13-inch convertible laptop class, and now available for just $1,330, it’s one that should be worth your consideration.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Deals

Here’s what to expect for the best Prime Day gaming deals in 2020

Prime Day had a lot of great gaming deals, and other retailers also ran their own sales to steal Amazon's thunder. Here's a run-down of the best gaming deals we saw for Prime Day 2019 along with a forecast of what we expect to see in 2020.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
rca cambio tablet for kids walmart deal laptop
Deals

The RCA Cambio, a budget tablet option for kids, is only $100 on Walmart today

This school year, it is time to upgrade your pre-teen from a kids' tablet to more age-appropriate tech. An affordable option is the RCA Cambio. This device is light both in weight and in cost. Get it on sale now for $100 on Walmart.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
asus vivobook s410 amazon deal
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off this Asus VivoBook before school starts again

Gear up without missing out on a good bargain with Amazon's deal on the Asus VivoBook S410. This way, you can get a sleek and compact laptop for $100 less than its $799 list price.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
GoPro Tips
Deals

Capture your summer fun with Walmart’s 33%-off deal for the GoPro Hero5

If you don’t want to spend more than $350 for the latest GoPro Hero7 Black, you can try the other version. Walmart drops 33% off the price of GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera from $299 so you can get it now for only $199.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
microsoft surface pro laptop amazon deal
Deals

Snag the Microsoft Surface Pro laptop for a $219 discount on Amazon

Microsoft's Surface Pro is stunningly well designed and powerful portable computer that rival Apple’s MacBook. You can get this laptop/tablet hybrid at an incredible 27% less on Amazon for $580.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
yedi 9 in 1 programmable pressure cooker amazon deal
Deals

Cut your cooking time with the Yedi 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $85 on Amazon

In today's busy world, who has time to cook meals on a regular basis? That’s why you need to get yourself a multicooker that does it all and is easy to clean, like the Yedi pressure cooker. Get it on Amazon for only $85.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
fitbit alta hr
Deals

The Fitbit Alta HR just got a hefty 32% price cut on Walmart

The Fitbit Alta HR is without question a no-frills activity tracker, but its posh design and reliable tracking features make it an attractive pick especially for those new to the world of fitness tracking. Get it today for only $88.
Posted By Erica Katherina
panasonic lumix fz1000 bridge camera amazon deal
Deals

Capture stunning photos with this Panasonic camera for $302 less on Amazon

The new breed of bridge cameras is now equipped with large sensors for superb image quality and excellent zoom range, like the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000. Right now, Amazon is offering it for $302 less from its original $800 cost.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
dyson pure cool link tp02 purifier fan amazon deal air thumb
Deals

Amazon knocks $200 off the Dyson Purifying Fan to battle the heat this summer

Prime Day has long sailed but left behind plenty of smart home deals. Battle the heat this summer with the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifying Fan. Amazon has it discounted for $200 off.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Nespresso Pixie
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

nag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it's brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a new 65-inch Samsung 4K TV than this

Find a 4K TV that's been discounted and you can save yourself a few bucks on the latest model to roll off the production line. Take this 65-inch Samsung as an example. It had $200 knocked off its $900 price tag.
Posted By Josh Levenson
epson worfkforce wf7720 amazon deal s workforce wireless wide format color inkjet printer wf 7720
Deals

Amazon drops a massive 43% discount on the Epson Workforce printer

Backed by a robust set of features, you can count on the Epson WorkForce Wireless Wide-Format Color Inkjet Printer to print, copy, and scan wide-format pages in high quality. Get one for your home or office for only $171.
Posted By Erica Katherina
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for July 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll