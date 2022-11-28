Save $350 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop for Cyber Monday

With this year’s Cyber Monday deals out in full force, it’s a great time to dive in and shop if you’re hunting for some great discounts. There are a ton of Cyber Monday laptop deals to browse, and this is your last chance to take advantage of one if you missed out on Black Friday because it’s the last major shopping event of the year. Keep an eye on the feed at Digital Trends, and we’ll help you find unmissable offers, like this deal on HP’s Spectre 2-in-1 laptop that saves you $350 off. Normally $1,250, it’s all yours for $900, but we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to last because deals of the same caliber are already gone, so act soon. If you purchase it now, you’ll get the laptop in time for the holidays.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Just in case you’re not familiar, the best 2-in-1 laptops can swap between a traditional laptop and a tablet-style configuration — the keyboard flips back behind the display. You can also prop it up to watch streaming content, whether you’re watching YouTube videos, Netflix, or another of your favorite apps. The HP Spectre x360 is a Windows 11 machine featuring a stunning and stylish design.

Specs include a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ multitouch-enabled IPS display, an Intel Core i5 10-core, 12-thread processor with clock speeds up to 4.4GHz, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 8GB of shared memory (onboard). For storage, you get a 512GB NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with options to upgrade the storage, although upgrading will cost a little more. It also features a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports with USB Type-C. It even comes with an HP rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt pen, which is a compatible stylus. Because it has a touchscreen, offers a tablet-style configuration, and has a stylus, you could even use this computer to sketch, draw, and do graphic design work. But it’s no slouch in the performance department either if you have some work to do or want to take on other productive tasks. Casual use will be just fine on the Spectre x360, too, whether you’re browsing social media, checking your emails, or doing some online banking.

There’s a lot to love about this laptop, and you’re getting it for an excellent price, thanks to this deal. But again, and we can’t stress this enough, we don’t know how long the offer is going to last. If you have any interest at all in HP’s Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later.

