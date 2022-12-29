Don’t miss this awesome HP gaming laptop deal

Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals going on right now with $250 off the HP Victus gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,100, it’s down to $850 for a limited time only. For anyone looking for excellent gaming laptop deals while keeping costs low, this is one to strongly consider for a multitude of reasons. We’re here to explain why, or you can hit the buy button below to get straight to purchasing.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

The HP Victus gaming laptop is instantly appealing when you consider HP is one of the best laptop brands around. That means you can be confident of good build quality, reliable hardware, and decent looks too. The HP Victus certainly has all that. While it isn’t as powerful as the very best gaming laptops, it’s ideally suited for anyone looking for a system in this price range. You get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. We’re particularly delighted to see 512GB storage space as often you only get 256GB for this kind of price. That makes a big difference with game installs taking up increasing amounts of space.

Gaming laptops need different hardware to the best laptops, so one core component is its graphics card. The HP Victus has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 3050 Ti card. It’s a great card for almost all levels of gaming. Further helping matters is the laptop’s 15.6-inch full HD display which offers a refresh rate of 144Hz so you won’t have to worry about motion blur when the action gets busy and frantic. Other useful extras include a large touchpad, full gaming keyboard, webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, and sound from Bang & Olufsen. For the price, this is a remarkably well-rounded gaming laptop. It even offers HP Fast Charge so you can get from 0% battery to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Ordinarily priced at $1,100, the HP Victus is down to $850 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A huge saving of $250, this is a great time to indulge yourself in a gaming laptop you may not have usually been able to afford. We don’t know how long this deal will stick around for so buy it now before you miss out.

