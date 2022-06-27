Get this QHD gaming monitor with 1ms response time for $290

The HP X32 QHD gaming monitor is a better choice than most of the monitor deals that retailers are offering if you’re planning to use it for gaming, as it comes with features that will help you maximize your investment in gaming PC deals. You can buy it from HP for an affordable $290, after a $100 reduction from the gaming monitor’s original price of $390.

While it’s not as advanced as the top-of-the-line options in Digital Trends’ best gaming monitors, you can’t go wrong with the HP X32 QHD gaming monitor if you’re on a tight budget. Your powerful gaming desktop will be wasted if you’ll be playing video games on an old display, so even if it’s a relatively cheap alternative, this display will still provide a better gaming experience. For this reason, we’re not sure how long HP’s stock of the product will last, so you have to finalize your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you get your own HP X32 QHD gaming monitor for even cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy this 32-inch gaming monitor

Why Buy

1ms response time ensures clear images during fast motion sequences

165 Hz refresh rate prevents tearing

Eye Ease technology blocks harmful blue light

The HP X32 QHD gaming monitor comes with a 32-inch display that supports up to Quad HD resolution, which will let you better appreciate the graphics of modern video games with lifelike colors and sharp details. In terms of response time, which is how long it takes for a pixel to shift from one color to another, according to our guide on what to look for in a gaming monitor, you’re looking at 1ms. This means that the monitor displays clear images during sequences with fast motion, and in multiplayer games where a fraction of a second may spell the difference between victory and defeat, such a fast response time could be the advantage that you need.

The monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate, which refers to how often the display refreshes the image per second. The higher the number, the better. To further prevent tearing, which is what happens when a monitor doesn’t refresh as fast at the frame rate of the gaming that you’re playing, the monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium. If playing for long hours is your deal, HP’s Eye Ease technology will make sure that blue light, which is harmful to your eyes, is filtered out, without sacrificing the color quality of the other images that are shown on the screen.

Whether you’re upgrading from an old display or buying one alongside a new gaming PC, it will be hard to ignore HP’s $100 discount for the HP X32 QHD gaming monitor, which pulls its price down to $290 from its sticker price of $390. The deal may disappear at any minute, so you shouldn’t be wasting time if you think this monitor is the right one for you.

If you’re planning to buy a gaming monitor, and you have lots of extra cash, you might as well think about buying from gaming PC deals. If you want the best gaming experience, you need to make sure that your gaming desktop and gaming monitor go hand in hand in running today’s video games.

