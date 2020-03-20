While we await the federal government to decide on how they plan to deliver stimulus checks to Americans, there is a more immediate way that you can get some money from the government: Your tax refund. While there are many tax software deals out there right now, Best Buy’s one-day sale on H&R Block software is by far the best.

For Friday only, you’ll be able to pick up H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software for either Windows or Mac OS for just $22. That’s a $23 savings off its normal $45 price. You can choose to either receive a physical copy of the software which includes both the Windows and Mac versions or a downloadable version for Windows or Mac operating systems.

The savings are pretty substantial. Earlier this week, Best Buy was offering the same software for $35, so you’re saving yourself an additional $13 by buying the software today. We’re told that the price will go back up this weekend, so you don’t want to wait too long to make your purchase. There are no additional fees to download the software or order for pickup at your local Best Buy. However a $5 shipping fee applies for the physical software, so keep that in mind.

H&R Block Deluxe + State is perfect for most taxpayers that get paid primarily by W-2s, as well as those that have investments (the company recommends it’s Premium tax software for self-employed individuals, though). You’ll be able to figure out your taxes as a result of work, investment, and real-estate income, and maximize deductions for real estate taxes and more, maximizing your refund.

Most individuals will be able to get their taxes done and submitted with only an hour or two of work if you have all the necessary documents handy. With state filing included, you’ll also be able to get your state taxes done with little effort, as the software automatically imports essential data into your state return for easy filing.

The software will review your tax filings for errors to decrease your chances of audit (with free in-person audit representation if you do), and a 24/7 virtual assistant is available for any questions you have. Free federal e-filing is included, with state e-filing available for $20 per return.

This is a great deal, but as we said, don’t wait too long — this deal is good for one day only.

