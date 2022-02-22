  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy slashes over $100 off this air fryer oven

Andrew Morrisey
By
Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven in Stainless Steel.

With technology making food prep a more convenient endeavor, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for great air fryer deals, particularly if you’re looking for a way to eat a little more cleanly. Best Buy has dropped the price of the Insignia 10-quart air fryer down to only $45, an impressive savings of more than $100 from its regular price of $150. Free shipping is included, but this is also a limited-time deal. The clock is already ticking, so head over to Best Buy to claim your new Insignia air fryer.

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier environment to your daily food intake, and they’re a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. The Insignia 10-quart air fryer is no different, as its presence in your kitchen will have you immediately seeing increased convenience and reduced cleanup. It works by circulating hot air, creating a crispy outer layer on the food you’re cooking, and it’s able to do so with zero cooking oil. This eliminates greasy splatters, splashes, and cleanups, even when you’re using its other cooking features, which include roasting and baking.

Multiple cooking settings aren’t the only great convenience of the Insignia 10-quart air fryer. In fact, it’s loaded with great tech to accommodate your cooking routines, including digital touchscreen controls that provide an easy interface for preset food programs, and for adjusting time and temperature. An automatic shut-off timer turns off the air fryer when it’s done cooking to prevent overcooking, and an easy-access oven door with a viewing window makes it simple to add food and know when each dish is ready. The 10-quart capacity is on the larger end for an air fryer, opening a whole world of possibilities of items and combinations you can cook. The Insignia 10-quart air fryer sports a classy stainless steel design, and many of its components are dishwasher safe.

Bringing a nice combination of cleanliness and convenience to your kitchen, the Insignia 10-quart air fryer is a must-have even at its regular price of $150. At this unbelievable price of $45, which is a savings of more than $100, it’s a total steal. The clock continues to tick on this deal, so click over to Best Buy now and claim yours.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

OLED TVs of all sizes get big discounts at Best Buy today

Mountain, landscape view on the screen on the Sony A80J 4K HDR OLED TV.

The ThrustMaster eSwap X Pro Controller is on sale today

thrustmaster eswap x pro deal dell february 2022 1

This new mining tool could spell bad news for the GPU market

Cryptocurrency mining rig from computer graphic cards

Spotify’s Car Thing now available to anyone for $90

Spotify Car Thing

2K reportedly publishing two Lego sports games

Two characters race in a Lego Worlds neighborhood.

Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera takes on the iPhone 13 Pro’s

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

The complete Intel Arc GPU lineup has just been revealed

A render of an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

BlackBerry’s latest revival attempt crashes before launch

BlackBerry Key2. Credits: BlackBerry official.

Bethesda is sunsetting its launcher, moving games to Steam

Bethesda's Bethesda.net Launcher logo.

The Final Fantasy XIV free trial has returned

A party of characters stands together in a Final Fantasy XIV dungeon.

KDDI and Wind River deploy new O-RAN 5G technology

Nighttime cityscape with sweeping color streams.

Best Chromebook deals for February 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best VPN Services 2022 — Today’s Top Picks

best VPN services