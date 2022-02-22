Best Buy slashes over $100 off this air fryer oven

With technology making food prep a more convenient endeavor, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for great air fryer deals, particularly if you’re looking for a way to eat a little more cleanly. Best Buy has dropped the price of the Insignia 10-quart air fryer down to only $45, an impressive savings of more than $100 from its regular price of $150. Free shipping is included, but this is also a limited-time deal. The clock is already ticking, so head over to Best Buy to claim your new Insignia air fryer.

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier environment to your daily food intake, and they’re a cool piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home as well. The Insignia 10-quart air fryer is no different, as its presence in your kitchen will have you immediately seeing increased convenience and reduced cleanup. It works by circulating hot air, creating a crispy outer layer on the food you’re cooking, and it’s able to do so with zero cooking oil. This eliminates greasy splatters, splashes, and cleanups, even when you’re using its other cooking features, which include roasting and baking.

Multiple cooking settings aren’t the only great convenience of the Insignia 10-quart air fryer. In fact, it’s loaded with great tech to accommodate your cooking routines, including digital touchscreen controls that provide an easy interface for preset food programs, and for adjusting time and temperature. An automatic shut-off timer turns off the air fryer when it’s done cooking to prevent overcooking, and an easy-access oven door with a viewing window makes it simple to add food and know when each dish is ready. The 10-quart capacity is on the larger end for an air fryer, opening a whole world of possibilities of items and combinations you can cook. The Insignia 10-quart air fryer sports a classy stainless steel design, and many of its components are dishwasher safe.

Bringing a nice combination of cleanliness and convenience to your kitchen, the Insignia 10-quart air fryer is a must-have even at its regular price of $150. At this unbelievable price of $45, which is a savings of more than $100, it’s a total steal. The clock continues to tick on this deal, so click over to Best Buy now and claim yours.

