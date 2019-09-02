A good but cheap 4K TV is hard to come by. To find that elusive combination, people often gravitate towards Vizio or TCL. Fortunately, Insignia has also stepped up its game, coming up with a line of decent budget-friendly smart TVs that won’t break the bank. An example is the 43-inch Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 Fire Edition TV. This TV boasts good picture quality, HDR support, and a built-in Alexa voice assistant for squandered by bad viewing angles and an annoying onslaught of ads.

You can get this 4K TV for $100 less on Amazon this Labor Day. Make this the main attraction of your entertainment space for just $200 instead of the usual $300.

This Insignia 4K TV looks OK. People certainly won’t be singing its praises when they see it. Its body is made of plastic and metal that looks slightly cheap. Its plastic legs support the TV’s weight well, but a little nudge would make it wobble. Furthermore, the legs don’t raise the TV high enough, so you can’t put a soundbar beneath it. Overall, this TV looks decent, and for the price, its build quality won’t make you complain.

On the left side of the TV are two panels of ports, one facing left and the other facing downward. Included are three HDMI ports, a USB port, a headphone jack, an RF connector, composite video input, digital optical output for surround sound, and an Ethernet port. This TV supports Wi-Fi connection as well.

The picture quality is good, with a 43-inch 4K display that fairly impresses with vibrant and accurate colors and rich contrasts. Unfortunately, you have to watch this TV directly in front of it as its viewing angles are pretty limited. Colors shift when you move sideways, as is also a problem with more expensive TVs. Honestly, it didn’t really bother us that much, as this TV’s display is pretty good for the price. Plus, it supports HDR10 so watching Netflix, Hulu, or HBO movies and TV shows at their highest resolution is no problem. Its speakers are also surprisingly good and don’t sound anemic as most budget TVs. The volume doesn’t crank up that high, but it does offer a fairly rich sound for both music and video content.

Since this TV runs with Amazon Fire TV OS, expect to be bombarded by countless ads as you browse through the interface. Not only does it display way too many video recommendations, but also retail advertisements that can get really irritating. On the plus side, Amazon offers literally thousands of content choices that you can peruse for your viewing pleasure. Also, the built-in Alexa is a major perk so you can search and interact with the TV through voice command using the remote. By the way, the remote’s button layout is really simple and navigating this TV won’t be hard.

The 43-inch Insignia 4K TV is a solid TV that possesses a combination of good performance and excellent low price, as long as you’re willing to overlook the annoying ads and bad viewing angles. Get it for just $200 on Amazon this Labor Day.

For more affordable options visit this page for our best 4K TVs under $500. And click here for more awesome Labor Day TV deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations