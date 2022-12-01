The affordable but reliable 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy due to a $170 discount. You’ll only have to pay $280 instead of its original price of $450, in an offer that we don’t expect to last very long. It’s one of the top TV deals that you can shop right now, so if you missed out on the bargains from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, make sure that you take advantage of this one.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for breathtaking detail, combined with High Dynamic Range that creates more vibrant and lifelike images by increasing brightness and contrast, and expanding the total number of colors that the TV can display, according to our 4K TV buying guide. To complete the cinematic experience, the TV is also equipped with DTS Studio Sound for realistic and immersive audio. You’ll probably have enough space in your living room to enjoy your favorite shows and movies on a 55-inch screen, but just to be sure, check out our guide on what size TV to buy.

The best TVs are all smart TVs, and the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV doesn’t fall behind because it runs on the Amazon Fire TV platform, like it’s got the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K built in. The operating system not only grants access to all your favorite streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but it also enables voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa for functions such as controlling playback, searching for content, and switching input sources through the Alexa Voice Remote.

Upgrade your home theater setup for cheap with the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which you can purchase from Best Buy for just $280. That’s $170 in savings from its sticker price of $450, but you’re going to have to hurry if you want to avail the offer because it may end at any moment. It’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible so that the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV arrives before the holiday season.

Editors' Recommendations