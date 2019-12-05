Deals

The Instant Pot was one of 2018’s hottest holiday gifts, so it’s not very surprising that we’re seeing big sales on the popular pressure cooker for Cyber Week. What is surprising, however, is some of the steeper discounts that last year were confined to just Black Friday and Cyber Monday are extending to Cyber Week, too.

Normally $100, Walmart is selling the Duo60 model for just $49 and it’s available for pickup at your local Walmart if it’s in stock. We’re not sure how long this will last, so we suggest you take advantage as soon as possible. As recently as a little over a month ago, the Duo60 was $65 at the retailer, and we’d think a sale on such a popular product won’t last very long.

The Instant Pot’s versatility is what makes it so popular. There’s just so much you can do with this small kitchen appliance, and cleanup is effortless. It can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and more. While larger models can do a whole lot more, the Duo60 has all of the most common features you’d need and is the cheapest.

It boasts a variety of user-friendly features, ranging from a slot on the handle to place the lid to a steaming rack with handles so you can easily remove it from the pot.

With a 6-quart capacity, you should be good to make meals for four to six people. Its small size, 13-inches across and 15 inches high, takes up little space on your countertop. It handles frozen meats superbly, so no need to thaw, and are safe to use. These aren’t your grandmother’s pressure cookers.

If you’d like a slightly larger size, the 8-quart model is also on sale at Walmart for $99, a savings of $50. That model however wasn’t available for pickup at the stores we looked at.

Now all you need to do is start looking up recipes for what you’re going to make in your new Instant Pot. But if this is a gift, you can even help them get started there too: there are dozens of Instant Pot cookbooks available.

