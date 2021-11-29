These Instant Pots are under $100 for Cyber Monday 2021

Picture this. You’re scrolling through the massive list of the best Cyber Monday deals, not quite sure what you want, and then it hits you — you need a new Instant Pot. They’re super versatile, easy to use, and best of all, you can prepare your food, toss it in the pot, and then forget it for hours at a time! Tracking down the best Instant Pot deals can be quite a hassle unless they’re all laid out neatly for you, just like we’ve done below! That’s right, check out the deals here to see which Instant Pot matches your needs. If one catches your eye, we recommend grabbing it as soon as possible, because these will sell out fast.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker — $60, was $120

Why buy:

Nine appliances in one

Quick one-touch cooking with 13 programs

Made of food-grade stainless steel

Super easy to clean up and keep clean

This lovely Instant Pot utilizes a smart inner-pot design that makes it easy to prepare food, clean up messes, and much more. The stainless steel exterior has a finger-print-resistant finish and stays relatively cool even at the hottest temperatures so little hands won’t get burnt. The 6-quart size is one of the most popular and can feed a family of six with just one meal. It has 13 smart touch programs with customization options, each meant for certain foods like rice, poultry, yogurt, and more.

The front panel displays the current time, or time left, temperatures, and more. The one-touch buttons make setting up your cooking super easy. The keyword here is convenience. If you’ve never owned an Instant Pot before, much like a Crock-Pot, you can add your ingredients and leave it to cook with little to no supervision.

Normally $120, this Instant Pot is yours for just $60 with free shipping thanks to Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deal.

Instant Pot Pro 6-quart 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (Dark Stainless Steel) — $80, was $130

Why buy:

10 appliances in one

28 customizable programs

Over 11 safety features like overheat protection

Diffusing cover gently releases steam preventing counter spills

Unlike the traditional stainless steel finish on other Instant Pots, this one has a dark stainless finish that’s attractive and stays clean! It will match any other dark stainless steel appliances you have too. It’s a 10-in-1 device which is another way to say it can handle 10 different functions, such as pressure cooking, slow cooking, sous vide, warming, baking, and more. The cooking programs are easy to select, and you can customize them as you see fit — there are 28 in total. What’s more, you can cook fast or slow, depending on what you’re making.

The 6-quart size can feed up to six people, plenty for a large family or social gatherings. A host of safety features mean you can leave this thing alone without worrying. It has overheat protection, a safe-locking lid, and a gentle steam release that doesn’t make a mess on the counter.

If you were to buy this outside of the holiday sales it would cost you $130. However, Amazon is offering it right now for $80 with free shipping and free returns. That’s a discount of over $50, and one of the lowest we’ve found for this model. That’s also why it made it on our list of the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals for this year!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations