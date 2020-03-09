Amazon’s Deals of the Day includes iOttie wireless chargers up to 43% off

The advances in technology have definitely paved the way for smart innovations. Smartphones, for instance, have become more than a means of communication as it fuses the functionality of several devices in one sleek and slim package. It basically makes it possible to fit a GPS, browser, music player, Wi-Fi adapter, camera, speakers, and many more into your pocket. All you got to do is scroll, tap, or swipe through its touch-sensitive screen to access or download the myriad of apps that serve to make life a whole lot simpler. And since no one wants to get entangled or be restricted by the cable’s limited reach, wires are soon to be out of date.

In keeping up with the wireless trend, more and more phone manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, and Google have successfully integrated wireless charging into their units. While wired charging can juice up your devices faster, wireless promotes a safer way of transferring power to your phone as much as it prevents you from damaging its charging port. Plus, you wouldn’t have to concern yourself with the wear and tear of charging cables. And now, you can take full advantage of Amazon’s deals of the day on iOttie wireless chargers that are selling up to 43% below retail.

iON Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad — $23 ($17/43% off)

iOttie’s iON Wireless Mini enables you to sport undeniable portability on the go without missing out on fast-charging technology. Its compact design won’t be taking up much space in your bag or on your table. Its compatibility with any Qi-enabled device means that you can forget about hauling a slew of wires for different gadgets. Qi is a standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) for inductive charging over distances of up to 40 millimeters. iOttie simply guarantees the fastest charging speeds of up to 7.5 watts for iPhone/ iOS and 10 watts for Android along with a charging range that is less than or equal to seven millimeters.

The iON Wireless Mini starts charging once you’ve placed your device on its charging surface. Its soft-feathered fabric exterior can add a dash of style or blend in with your home or office decor. Those who are quite clumsy will be thankful that it features an anti-slip silicone ring that not only boosts its efficiency but also hinders your device from sliding off. And if you’re skeptical about this mode of charging, the charging indicator should at least give you some proof of its functionality.

Usually retailing for $40, Amazon’s 43% price cut makes iOttie’s iON Wireless Mini available for only $23.

iON Wireless Plus v2 Charging Pad — $22 ($12/36% off)

Just like the Mini, the iON Wireless Plus v2 conveniently charges up iPhone’s XS, Max, XR, 8, and 8Plus as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10e, S9, S8, Plus, and Edge. The status indicator likewise lets you know that your phone is charging properly and the anti-slip silicone ring is in place to provide an extra grip, especially when positioned on smooth surfaces. It is also wrapped in a soft-feathered fabric lining but this time around, peace of mind is ensured as the Plus v2 was engineered to reduce heat, promote airflow, and increase charging efficiency.

iOttie’s Plus v2 is only slightly bigger than the Mini at 7 x 5 x 4 inches so you’ll undoubtedly be able to take it along wherever you go. Apart from the USB-C input (18 watts), it also has a USB-A output (up to 12 watts) that lets you opt for maximum utility as you charge more than one device at a time while the v2 upgrade increases its charging range to 10 millimeters. Rest assured, you can count on it to work with Qi-enabled devices that are protected with thick cases.

Score iOttie’s iON Wireless Plus v2 while Amazon plummets its price from $34 to $22.

iON Wireless Stand — $26 ($13/35% off)

Those who want to get the optimal viewing experience even while charging will love the iON Wireless Stand. You can expect it to function like the Mini in almost every way but it steps up with two Qi coils that can wirelessly charge your phones in both portrait or landscape mode. And since the stand is tilted to a 65-degree angle, you wouldn’t have to bow down and strain your neck when watching videos or to interact with notifications. Instead of an anti-slip silicone ring, you’ll find an anti-slip pad at its base for added traction and balance.

Consistent with the two wireless charging pads from iOttie mentioned above, the iON Wireless Stand provides charging up to ten-watts for Android and 7.5-watts for iPhone/ iOS. It works within the range of seven millimeters and comes with a 4-foot USB-C charging cable along with a Qualcomm 3.0 Equivalent power adapter.

Now is your chance to grab the iOttie iON Wireless stand while Amazon has it on sale for only $26 instead of $40.

