Pets are a joy to have at home, that is until they start leaving their hair on the floors and carpets. While manual vacuuming can help in these hairy situations, it’s laborious and time-consuming. A better solution would be to invest in a reliable robot vacuum, such as the iRobot Roomba 680. Walmart currently has a deal on this model, slashing its price from $299 to just $240.

The Roomba 680 is a budget-friendly model in iRobot’s lineup of robot vacuums. It may not have the bells and whistles of the pricier Roomba 980, but it still does a good job of dealing with floor dirt. Get one for your home today and keep your floors in tip-top condition round-the-clock.

From dust and hair to large dirt and debris, the Roomba 680 can tackle it all. This robot uses a patented three-stage cleaning system consisting of dual multi-surface brushes, an edge-sweeping brush, and a vacuum suction that work together to loosen, lift, and capture a variety of messes. The edge-sweeping brush is intelligently angled at 27 degrees to sweep dirt away from edges and corners.

There are certain areas at home that never stay clean, be it under the dinner table or the back door. The Roomba 680’s answer to this dilemma is the Dirt Detect Technology, a feature that can recognize concentrated areas of dirt. This enables the robot to provide deep and intense cleaning on spots that need it the most.

The robot also has an Auto-Adjust cleaning head that automatically adapts its height, keeping the multi-surface brushes in close contact with different floor types such as carpets and hard floors. A full suite of smart navigating sensors and cliff detect sensors guide it around the home as well as avoid stairs and other drop-offs.

Setting up the robot for cleaning is a breeze. Simply press the Clean button or plan a schedule that’s convenient for you. It can be preset to clean up to seven times a week. When low on juice, the robot will automatically return to its dock for a recharge.

Take away the worry and hassle of cleaning your floors by getting your hands on a dependable robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba 680. With it in your home, you’ll have more time to spend on other meaningful tasks. You can order it today on Walmart at a discounted price of $240.

