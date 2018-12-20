Share

Apple AirPods are one of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market right now, but that doesn’t mean they are your only option. The Jabra Elite Active 65t sports earbuds have everything you need to listen to your music on the go, without the AirPods price tag. They are even built to handle just about any amount of sweat you can drip on them without breaking down. And for a limited time, you can get them at a discounted price on Amazon — with shipping just in time for Christmas.

The Jabra Elite Active wireless earbuds are so great, in fact, that our audio experts decided to give them a rare 9 out of 10 rating. With a reliable Bluetooth connection, excellent noise isolation, balanced sound, and good battery life, they are one of the most reliable wireless earbuds on the market right now. Alexa integration and a charging case provide those extra features you’d come to expect from a top headphone brand, providing the additional support you need to enjoy your music on the go for longer. The 5-hour battery life of these earbuds gets extended to a full 15 hours with the addition of the charging case.

What really sets these headphones apart from others on the market right now, however, is their ability to seamlessly integrate with your workouts. A hefty IP56 waterproof rating provides the sweat protection necessary to handle the buckets of sweat any average individual is bound to create during exercise. They also allow for a wireless range of up to 33 feet, which means you can leave your phone somewhere else in the room and still enjoy music without your connection being interrupted.

If you still aren’t convinced about the workout capabilities of these Jabra Elite earbuds, there is one more feature that may pique your interest. With the addition of a motion sensor, these sweatproof earbuds can actually track your workout performance directly from your ears — something the Apple AirPods are not yet capable of.

Normally priced at $190, the Jabra Elite 65t Alexa-enabled earbuds are down to just $132 on Amazon right now. However, you’ll need to pay a little bit extra for one-day shipping if you want to get it before Christmas arrives.

