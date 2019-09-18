Amazon slashes price of the Kasa Cam Outdoor by $55, bringing it down to $85

While wireless security cameras offer a more flexible installation setup, they are prone to interference, signal fade, and hacking. If you don’t want surveillance interruptions getting in the way of your home monitoring, you’re better off with wired options. Right now, Amazon is discounting the Kasa Cam Outdoor by 39%. With this deal, you’ll only be paying $85 instead of the usual $140.

The Kasa Cam Outdoor boasts excellent specifications at a price tag that won’t burn a hole in your wallet. Whether you’re starting to build your home surveillance system or looking to expand your existing security setup, you better not miss out on this deal.

Compact in profile, this security camera can be easily tucked away out of sight. An IP65-weatherproof rating ensures that it’s protected against rain and dust, while a magnetic camera mount and wall plate allow for easy installation and angle configuration.

The Kasa Cam may not be as convenient or versatile as the battery-operated Arlo Pro or Nest Cam IQ, but its impressive imaging capabilities make up for it. For starters, it has a night vision that can take clear images with good contrast for up to 30 feet. It also has a 130-degree field of view for the maximum area coverage. To save on battery, resolution is set to 720p by default but it can be easily switched to 1080p.

When the camera detects sound and motion, it can send notifications to your smartphone within seconds. Detection is sensitive, but you may opt to create up to four custom activity zones to reduce potential false alerts. You can also use the two-way audio to speak and listen in, as well as activate the siren to scare off thieves. All these functions can be easily set up through the Kasa smart app. If you want to view a live or recorded video, you can do so through the app or by connecting the camera to an Alexa or Google Assistant-supported display device.

With strong specifications, attractive hardware, and solid pricing under its belt, the Kasa Cam Outdoor (KC200) makes an attractive pick for home surveillance. Improve your property’s protection by ordering yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $85.

Looking for more savings? Check out our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on smart locks, security systems, video doorbells, and other smart home products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations