The Keurig K-Elite and K-Duo are each $50 off today

It can be pretty important to have that morning cup of coffee, whether it’s to help wake you up or to help make the world more tolerable. That being said, it can be a bit of a pain to make it by hand, and a lot of the better coffee makers can be expensive, which is a problem. Luckily though, Best Buy has a couple of great deals on Keurig coffee machines, which are some of the best around, and while they’re still relatively pricey, there’s $50 in savings that you can get, making them great Keurig deals for today.

Keurig K-Elite – $140, was $190

Aside from being a gorgeous piece of tech, the K-Elite is great for a single person to get their fresh hit of caffeine every morning, regardless of how you prefer your coffee. There are five different brew-size options to pick from, so you can have a great big chug or a small cup, depending on what you want. There are also strong and iced options for your coffee if you want a little bit of change beyond just getting different types of pods. You’ll also be happy to note that the water tank is removable for easier filling and cleaning, as is the tray the cup rests on. The best part is the safety feature; with an automatic cut-off in case you accidentally leave it on, you won’t burn the house down.

Keurig K-Duo – $140, was $190

If you have more than one person in the house, aren’t necessarily a big fan of pod-made coffee, or you all constantly argue about the merits of each, the K-Duo is the perfect device for you. Not only does it function as the K-Elite, and at the same sales price right now, it also has a place for filtered coffee so that you can have the best of both worlds. Besides the removable tank and easy-to-clean tray, the K-Elite also has a hot plate under the pot to keep your coffee warm, and even the impressive ability to schedule your coffee in advance so that you can wake up to an immediate fresh brew. Of course, if neither of these products scratches that coffee itch, we have some other great coffee maker deals for you to check out.

