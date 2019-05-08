Share

Every gamer knows that a quality headset is vital. A headset lets you hear every in-game sound, from enemy footsteps to the minute details of the virtual world you’re exploring, and gives you the added convenience of a built-in microphone for calling out to your teammates (and for a bit of trash-talk). Kingston has been a regular name among our favorites and has been adding new models to its lineup every year, including some wireless headsets like the HyperX Cloud Flight which just dropped to less than $100 on Amazon.

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a full-sized headset with over-ear cups, which is the best form factor for gaming thanks to its naturally immersive design. The pads are made of soft and breathable memory foam with soft leatherette coverings that feel nice around your ears and are less prone than cloth to wearing out or getting torn up. The ear cups also rotate and can lay flat, ensuring a better fit on your head and allowing for easy around-the-neck wear when you want to take them off and take a break during long gaming sessions.

The beefy 50mm drivers put out good sound across the low, middle, and high ranges, but what really sells the HyperX Cloud Flight is its super-convenient wireless connectivity on the PC and PS4. The internal battery lasts up to 30 hours before needing a recharge with the included USB charging cable, so you should be good to go for several days before needing to juice the headphones up. A 3.5mm audio cable is also included if you don’t want to use them wirelessly.

The HyperX Cloud Flight works in wireless mode with PCs and PS4 systems via a USB dongle. The noise-canceling microphone is detachable as well for added simplicity when you just want to use the headset as a normal pair of headphones for enjoying single-player games, movies, or music when a mic would just get in your way. Note that the microphone only works in wireless mode, so it is not compatible with the Xbox One which does not currently support third-party wireless headsets. (You can still use it in audio-only wired mode, however.)

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a premium wireless gaming headset and normally rings in at $140. It just got a juicy 36% price cut on Amazon, meaning you can grab a set for just $90 right now and save a cool 50 bucks. If you’re in the market for a brand-name set of gaming headphones, this is a great chance to score a quality pair for less than a Benjamin.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found Switch deals, Xbox One deals, and more.