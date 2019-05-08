Digital Trends
Deals

The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset price just fell below $100

Lucas Coll
By
HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset

Every gamer knows that a quality headset is vital. A headset lets you hear every in-game sound, from enemy footsteps to the minute details of the virtual world you’re exploring, and gives you the added convenience of a built-in microphone for calling out to your teammates (and for a bit of trash-talk). Kingston has been a regular name among our favorites and has been adding new models to its lineup every year, including some wireless headsets like the HyperX Cloud Flight which just dropped to less than $100 on Amazon.

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a full-sized headset with over-ear cups, which is the best form factor for gaming thanks to its naturally immersive design. The pads are made of soft and breathable memory foam with soft leatherette coverings that feel nice around your ears and are less prone than cloth to wearing out or getting torn up. The ear cups also rotate and can lay flat, ensuring a better fit on your head and allowing for easy around-the-neck wear when you want to take them off and take a break during long gaming sessions.

The beefy 50mm drivers put out good sound across the low, middle, and high ranges, but what really sells the HyperX Cloud Flight is its super-convenient wireless connectivity on the PC and PS4. The internal battery lasts up to 30 hours before needing a recharge with the included USB charging cable, so you should be good to go for several days before needing to juice the headphones up. A 3.5mm audio cable is also included if you don’t want to use them wirelessly.

The HyperX Cloud Flight works in wireless mode with PCs and PS4 systems via a USB dongle. The noise-canceling microphone is detachable as well for added simplicity when you just want to use the headset as a normal pair of headphones for enjoying single-player games, movies, or music when a mic would just get in your way. Note that the microphone only works in wireless mode, so it is not compatible with the Xbox One which does not currently support third-party wireless headsets. (You can still use it in audio-only wired mode, however.)

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a premium wireless gaming headset and normally rings in at $140. It just got a juicy 36% price cut on Amazon, meaning you can grab a set for just $90 right now and save a cool 50 bucks. If you’re in the market for a brand-name set of gaming headphones, this is a great chance to score a quality pair for less than a Benjamin.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found Switch deals, Xbox One deals, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
UFC 237 on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade pay-per-view on ESPN+

UFC 237 is coming this Saturday, featuring women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defending her title against Jessica Andrade. If you’re looking for a way to watch it online, then you can get a discount by signing up now for ESPN…
Posted By Lucas Coll
bowflex spring sale save 1000 hvt featured
Deals

Bowflex’s summer countdown sale drops huge discounts on home gym equipment

Summer's almost here. Is that 'summer bod' ready? We're guessing not if you're reading this. Bowflex is running its Summer Countdown Sale, with discounts of up to $400 on select treadmills, home gyms, and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion by 680 1500x1000
Deals

Amazon cuts the price on this iRobot Roomba by $120, today only

If you've been debating whether to buy a Roomba robot vacuum, but the price tag is a bit too much, today might be the day to take the plunge. Amazon's Deals of the Day for Tuesday include the iRobot Roomba 671 for $120 off the normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
nikon d7500 review mem2
Deals

The Nikon D7500 lowers its price so you can shoot fast and save cash

Eyeing Nikon's fast, but not crazy expensive, D7500 DSLR? Try this Nikon D7500 deal at $200 off the body, or even bigger savings off a camera bundle with a lens. The D7500 is a good Nikon deal at regular price, but the discount sweetens the…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital 5
Smart Home

Best Buy cuts prices on air fryers from Ninja Foodi, Cuisinart, Philips, more

Best Buy dropped air fryer prices on best-selling models from Power, Ninja, Cuisinart, and more. Air frying is a healthier way to prepare fried food than with a deep-fryer or a pan with lots of oil. Air fryers use little or no oil to cook.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fujifilm x t3 review 016 1
Photography

Get $200 off the Fujifilm X-T3 kit, one of the best cameras you can buy

We're big fans of the Fujifilm X-T3, and we're also big fans of saving money. So when we saw you could save $200 on the X-T3 kit with the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 stabilized lens, we figured you'd want to know about it.
Posted By Daven Mathies
fitbit charge 3 news lifestyle photo of
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Fitbit Versa and Charge 3 smartwatches for Mother’s Day

Is your mother trying to get in better shape this summer, and looking for a fitness tracker? If so, Walmart has just dropped some great deals on three Fitbit models, saving you as much as $30 on the Fitbit Alta, Versa smartwatch, and Charge…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Surface Pro 6 Review
Deals

Amazon slashes the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, our favorite 2-in-1, to under $800

If you’ve been shopping for a tablet and don’t want to give up the convenience of Windows, then now might be the time: The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 just dropped to less than $800 on Amazon, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.
Posted By Lucas Coll
same day flower delivery flowers mothers
Deals

Here are the best same-day flower-delivery sites for Mother’s Day

Need some flowers in a hurry? No matter the occasion, when you need flowers, you need them quickly and want them looking crisp. These online florists have you covered with same-day flower delivery so your bouquets arrive fresh for Mother's…
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg 55 inch 4k smart tv deal walmart
Home Theater

The 43-inch LG 4K Smart TV gets a huge price cut at Walmart

Searching for a new TV so you can watch all your favorite shows in 4K? You're in luck — Walmart has wiped $230 off the shelf price of one of LG's most reliable 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Deals

REI slashes prices on Fitbit Versa and Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Fitbit and Garmin make some of the best trackers on the market, and REI has a handful of them on sale right now. These deals let you save as much as $150 on high-end smartwatches like the Garmin Fenix 5.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon deals on greenworks pressure washers and yard tools 24 inch 40v cordless hedge trimmer 2
Smart Home

Amazon trims prices for Greenworks pressure washers and yard tools for one day

Amazon's took extra deep price cuts today on one-day deals that Greenworks pressure washers and yard tools. This is the season for yard work so the Greenworks tools are on sale at the right time to buy as gifts or for your own home. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Apple

Walmart sale cuts price of the latest-model Apple iPad 128GB

Last week we told you about great deals on the latest model 32GB iPad at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. This week we've noticed the savings are extending to every color option of the 128GB model on Walmart as well.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Bose SoundTouch 300 review on stand
Deals

The Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar is $200 off on Amazon right now

The Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar is one of our top soundbar choices for 2019, especially for its sleek overall design. And now, you can pick up this great soundbar for $200 off retail for a limited time.
Posted By Ed Oswald