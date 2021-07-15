  1. Deals
Forget HyperX and Razer: Why you need to buy this Alienware gaming headset today

By
Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset

Once you’re done spending on gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals, it’s time to invest in top-notch accessories such as gaming headsets. Whether you’re playing solo or teaming up with friends in online multiplayer matches, a gaming headset will create a more immersive experience and allow you to communicate with your allies. You don’t have to break the bank though, as you can take advantage of gaming headset deals like Dell’s $105 discount for the Alienware AW988 that brings its price down to just $125 from its original price of $230.

Hear every detail, like an approaching footstep or a gust of wind, with the Alienware AW988, which is equipped with high-fidelity 40mm neodymium drivers and the Alienware 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound technology. In addition, your commands to your teammates will be crystal clear with the gaming headset’s unidirectional, noise-canceling microphone, so you can lead the charge to victory. It looks good too, with RGB lighting and AlienFX for personalized settings to reflect your style or mood.

The Alienware AW988 is lightweight and comfortable, with breathable air cushions that rotate for the perfect fit. This will let you play for hours while wearing the gaming headset, which also promises up to 15 hours of usage on a single charge. You won’t be disconnected if you grab a snack as its wireless range is 40 feet, but if you’d rather go wired, you can plug the headset into your PC or console through its 3.5mm audio jack.

If you’re planning to upgrade from a basic headset, or if you don’t own one yet, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware AW988. The wireless gaming headset is available from Dell at $105 off, lowering its price to just $125 from its original price of $230. However, the deal won’t last long because stocks are limited, so if you want to acquire the Alienware AW988 wireless gaming headset for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Alienware AW988 is a solid choice if you’re buying a gaming headset, but there are other options if you want to look around. We’ve gathered some of the best gaming headset deals from various retailers to help you with your search.

