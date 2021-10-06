  1. Deals
Why you need to buy this electric adjustable standing desk today

A laptop on the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk.

If you’re stuck sitting in front of your laptop the whole day, whether you’re working from home or attending online classes, you should consider taking advantage of standing desk deals. It’s unhealthy and uncomfortable to sit for several hours straight, so a standing desk will do wonders for you. If you want to see what it’s like to use one, you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk, which slashes $100 off its original price of $300 to bring it down to a more affordable $200.

Digital Trends’ best standing desks of 2021 aim to reduce the risks of lower back problems, slowed metabolism, and higher chance of diabetes and heart disease. The Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk has the same goal, with electronic controls that let you easily raise the desk nearly 20 inches so you can work at a standing position, and lower it whenever you need to take a break. It also comes with anti-collision technology that automatically reverses its movement when it hits an object while the user is raising or lowering it.

The steel frame of the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk is durable, and is capable of holding up to nearly 50 kilograms. There’s plenty of workspace with a tabletop that measures about 47 inches by 24 inches, while cable ties keep the desk orderly by organizing any cords that you need.

Fight back against the health hazards of excessive sitting with the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk. It’s available from Best Buy with a $100 discount, which lowers the standing desk’s price to a more affordable $200 from its original price of $300. The offer is only available for a limited time though, so you don’t have the luxury of procrastinating for days before finalizing your purchase. If you want the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

You can’t go wrong with the Insignia Adjustable Standing Desk, as the benefits that it will provide come on top of its highly affordable price with Best Buy’s discount. There are other options from different retailers though, and to help your research, we’ve rounded up some of the best standing desk deals that you can shop today.

