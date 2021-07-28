  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe how cheap this Alienware gaming headset is at Dell today

By
Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset white bg

Every gamer needs a good headset. Whether to localize sound or chat with teammates and opponents. There are generally some good gaming headset deals running, which it’s always good to keep an eye on, by the way. But every once in a while, a deal comes along that’s so good, you just can’t pass it up.

The deal Dell is offering today on the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset, is one such example. With $105 off, you can get it for $125 with free shipping and express delivery. Act soon though, there’s limited availability, and when all the spots are claimed the price will shoot back up.

The Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset can be used both wirelessly, thanks to a 2.4GHz radio frequency dongle (included), and a standard 3.5mm headset plug. Both offer a 7.1 channel virtual surround with excellent clarity. On the outside of the earcups are RGB lighting strips with two zones that can be fully customized using AlienFX. There are 16.8 million color combinations to choose from. The ear cups are large and comfortable, too, which is important when you’re wearing them for long play sessions.

These headphones work with gaming PCs and laptops, but you can also use them with consoles, namely the PS4 and PS5. The Xbox Series X is also compatible, but you’ll need to use a wired connection according to some users. A uni-directional boom mic allows you to speak clearly with no voice distortion or muffling problems.

Normally $230, Dell is offering the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset for $105 off, which drops the price to $125 plus free shipping and express delivery. You will need to act fast because this is a limited availability deal. Only so many can claim the low price and once the capacity is reached, that’s it, it goes back up to the normal price. The deal isn’t guaranteed until you’ve actually completed your order, so please note that it won’t save the price in the cart.

More gaming headset deals available now

We rounded up all of the best offers on gaming headsets for you below. Take a look before making your big purchase decision and see if there’s anything else you like better.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$58 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset

$40 $80
The gaming headset's 50mm audio drivers create an immersive sound experience, while a flip-to-mute mic keeps communications within easy reach. The headset connects to PC, consoles, and mobile devices.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset

$70 $100
Enjoy rich sound through the headset's 53mm drivers, and deliver clear communication with its condenser microphone. Its USB and 3.5mm interface makes it compatible with the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Buy at Best Buy

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset

$45 $60
Immerse yourself in the video games that you're playing with this gaming headset's powerful amplified audio. It's compatible with the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Buy at Amazon

RUNMUS K2 Gaming Headset

$23 $46
Enjoy the ergonomic design and surround sound provided by this gaming headset, which is also compatible with multiple platforms and features a noise-canceling microphone.
Buy at Walmart

Bengoo G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset

$22 $50
This multi-platform gaming headset features a comfortable fit, ambient noise isolation, and a noise-isolating microphone so you can focus on playing your game.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell slashes gaming laptop prices across the board today

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop with Code Vein on the screen.

This is the perfect deal if you’ve ever wanted the Microsoft Surface Pro 7

microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

Best cheap Newegg deals for August 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

This Dell XPS deal is unbelievable — but hurry!

microsoft surface pro 7 book 2 dell xps 13 apple macbook air 2019 pre memorial day sales laptop

Hurry! Up to $150 off gaming monitors at Dell today

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor

Apple Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 get massive price cuts at Amazon

Picture shows a black Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on a black strap

OLED TVs too expensive? Try these 4K TV deals instead

55-inch LG TV with winter trees on the screen.

This deal is why you need a curved gaming monitor

LG 35-inch curved gaming monitor on a white background.

Are refurbished laptop deals worth the money?

Dell Latitude 5480 laptop on a white background and from a side angle.

Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops. Is the XPS 17 worth it?

dell xps 13 deal staples june 2021 1

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for July 2021

iphone 11

Best cheap Nespresso deals for July 2021

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Best cheap Philips Hue deals for July 2021

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review