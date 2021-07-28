Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Every gamer needs a good headset. Whether to localize sound or chat with teammates and opponents. There are generally some good gaming headset deals running, which it’s always good to keep an eye on, by the way. But every once in a while, a deal comes along that’s so good, you just can’t pass it up.

The deal Dell is offering today on the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset, is one such example. With $105 off, you can get it for $125 with free shipping and express delivery. Act soon though, there’s limited availability, and when all the spots are claimed the price will shoot back up.

The Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset can be used both wirelessly, thanks to a 2.4GHz radio frequency dongle (included), and a standard 3.5mm headset plug. Both offer a 7.1 channel virtual surround with excellent clarity. On the outside of the earcups are RGB lighting strips with two zones that can be fully customized using AlienFX. There are 16.8 million color combinations to choose from. The ear cups are large and comfortable, too, which is important when you’re wearing them for long play sessions.

These headphones work with gaming PCs and laptops, but you can also use them with consoles, namely the PS4 and PS5. The Xbox Series X is also compatible, but you’ll need to use a wired connection according to some users. A uni-directional boom mic allows you to speak clearly with no voice distortion or muffling problems.

Normally $230, Dell is offering the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset for $105 off, which drops the price to $125 plus free shipping and express delivery. You will need to act fast because this is a limited availability deal. Only so many can claim the low price and once the capacity is reached, that’s it, it goes back up to the normal price. The deal isn’t guaranteed until you’ve actually completed your order, so please note that it won’t save the price in the cart.

