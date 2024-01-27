 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $800 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
If you want to invest in a great gaming laptop that will last you for a long time to come, Dell has the deal for you. Today, you can buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop for $3,000 which means you save $800 off the usual price of $3,800. Packed with great hardware, it’s perfect for gaming on the move, using in your dorm room, or anything else that means you just don’t need a gaming desktop. As one of the best gaming laptop deals, let’s take a look at what it offers before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 gaming laptop

Dell isn’t just one of the best laptop brands for business laptops or similar but also for making some of the best gaming laptops. With the Alienware m18 gaming laptop, you get the latest and most powerful hardware. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 13980HX processor teamed up with a massive 32GB of memory.

There’s also 2TB of SSD storage so you’ll easily be able to install plenty of games without worrying about running out of room too soon. Alongside all that great hardware, things get even better with the graphics card being an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. Ensuring you get the most out of the graphics card, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop also has an 18-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution. It’s unusual to see a laptop with an 18-inch screen so it’s great to see how well it works here as a desktop replacement. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100% DCI-P3, and Nvidia G-Sync support.

To help keep things performing well, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop has an advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling system with optimal components to ensure things stay cool no matter how long you’re gaming for. There’s also Dolby Atmos sound while even the keyboard has been well thought out with a recessed keyboard, full NumPad, and a 14% larger touchpad than earlier models.

Packed with great features, offering exceptionally fast performance, and looking good too, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop is sure to be a fantastic gaming laptop for anyone who can afford it. It’s more affordable today while it’s down to $3,000 from $3,800 when you buy from Dell. Check it out now if you’re looking for a great system for a long time to come.

