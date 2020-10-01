Prime Day deals have arrived early if you’re keen to upgrade your gaming headset to something better than before. Right now, you can snap up the Razer Kraken gaming headset for PC, PS4 and Xbox One for just $60, saving you $20 on the usual price. The best part? The headset is fully compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, so you’re good to go for a long time to come. It’s just one of the many great Prime Day gaming deals we’re seeing show up on Amazon already in anticipation for the main event.

The Razer Kraken Gaming headset offers everything you could need regardless of which console you play on. It even works on the Nintendo Switch and your smartphone. The headset offers immersive 7.1 surround sound for any games that support it like Apex Legends and much more. That means you’ll be able to hear more of what’s going on around you and potentially stop any enemies sneaking up on you. It’s the perfect way to ensure your ears have as good reaction skills as your hands when gaming.

Elsewhere, the Razer Kraken Gaming headset will keep you very happy thanks to a super comfy fit. It has cooling gel-infused cushions on the ear cups to prevent overheating or any unpleasant pressure build-up while you’re enjoying an extended gaming session. It also has a retractable noise isolating microphone that reduces background and ambient noises so your teammates can always hear what you’re saying.

Related

Other convenient touches include in-line audio controls for quick tweaks, and a lightweight design so it doesn’t feel heavy on your head. It’s everything you could need from a headset at this price point.

Designed with competitive gamers in mind, the Razer Kraken Gaming headset is a fantastic choice whether you enjoy casual gaming sessions or you while away entire weekends playing your favorite titles. The fact it’s compatible with so many different formats is super helpful. Ordinarily priced at $80, you can snap up the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for just $60 right now as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day sales. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations