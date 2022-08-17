 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147

Nina Derwin
By
A Lenovo 500w laptop on a white background.

As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 500w

The Lenovo 500w 11-inch laptop is one of the most versatile 2-in-1 devices that are currently on the market. It’s processor is the tried and true Intel Celeron processor, and it comes with the equally reputable Window 10 operating system. With 4GB of memory, this machine was designed to get all of your school work done fast. While it was made to go hand in hand with Cloud computing, it also comes with 64GB of storage, so you can keep all of your projects and assignments locally, too.

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the Lenovo 500w is that it’s a laptop, tablet, and sketchbook all in one. You can tap, swipe, or scroll on the 11.6-inch touchscreen, but even cooler is the fact that you can use a regular No. 2 pencil to interact with the display without every having to worry about scratches. Lenovo’s Pencil Touch technology is more accurate than using a finger and gives you ultimate precision.

The Lenovo 500w has all of the most advanced features when it comes to connectivity, because that’s ultimately what students need the most for their education. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, which means students will be more connected than ever before. The battery of the Lenovo 500w is promised to last more than a full day on a single charge, meaning this laptop is ready to go wherever and whenever you go. It’s not hard to see why this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals leading up to the return to school. Make sure to grab one before they’re gone for good.

Editors' Recommendations

Back-to-school sale: Dell’s RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $700 today

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop on a white background.

Alienware’s new X14 gaming laptop just got a $300 price cut

Alienware x14 gaming laptop with an Alienware logo.

Dell’s best value desktop PC is $520 in its back-to-school sale

The Dell Inspiron Desktop, on its own.

These NVIDIA Studio laptops are uniquely crafted for content creators

NVIDIA Studio laptops for content creators 2022.

Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off

The Dell Vostro 7510 sits open with analytics on the display.

Best cheap Fitbit deals for August 2022

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off right now (seriously!)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.

Best Kindle deals and sales for August 2022

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Save $540 on Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

Best 3D printer deals for August 2022

best 3d printer deals featured image

Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $60 today

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

You’ll be surprised how easy it is to build a website with this tool

you will be surprised how easy it is to build a website with this tool squarespace fluid engine

Best Amazon Echo Deals: Get an Echo Dot for $25