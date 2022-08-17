Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147

As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 500w

The Lenovo 500w 11-inch laptop is one of the most versatile 2-in-1 devices that are currently on the market. It’s processor is the tried and true Intel Celeron processor, and it comes with the equally reputable Window 10 operating system. With 4GB of memory, this machine was designed to get all of your school work done fast. While it was made to go hand in hand with Cloud computing, it also comes with 64GB of storage, so you can keep all of your projects and assignments locally, too.

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the Lenovo 500w is that it’s a laptop, tablet, and sketchbook all in one. You can tap, swipe, or scroll on the 11.6-inch touchscreen, but even cooler is the fact that you can use a regular No. 2 pencil to interact with the display without every having to worry about scratches. Lenovo’s Pencil Touch technology is more accurate than using a finger and gives you ultimate precision.

The Lenovo 500w has all of the most advanced features when it comes to connectivity, because that’s ultimately what students need the most for their education. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, which means students will be more connected than ever before. The battery of the Lenovo 500w is promised to last more than a full day on a single charge, meaning this laptop is ready to go wherever and whenever you go. It’s not hard to see why this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals leading up to the return to school. Make sure to grab one before they’re gone for good.

