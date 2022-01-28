Shop Chromebooks for as low as $119 at this Best Buy sale

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking to benefit from student laptop deals, but most of the laptop deals that you come across are still beyond your budget, you should consider buying from among these Chromebook deals. A Chromebook is a laptop that runs on Google’s Chrome OS — an operating system that relies on web-based apps, resulting in snappy performance even with low-end hardware, which translates to generally lower prices compared to traditional laptops.

Best Buy is currently offering discounts on a pair of Chromebooks, taking their prices even lower. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is available for just $119, after a $100 discount to its original price of $219, while the Acer Chromebook 311 is available for just $129, after a $120 discount to its original price of $249.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $119, was $219

Lenovo is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best Chromebooks, so you don’t have to worry about the quality of the Lenovo Chromebook 3. It comes with an 11.6-inch display with HD resolution, and it’s equipped with the AMD A6 CPU, AMD Radeon R5 graphics chipset, and 4GB of RAM. The device also offers a built-in media reader that supports microSD memory card formats, and a built-in HD webcam with a microphone. Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $119, down $100 from its original price of $219.

Acer Chromebook 311 — $129, was $249

Acer is also carving a niche in the Chromebooks space, with products like the Acer Chromebook 311. The device features an 11.6-inch display with HD resolution, the MediaTek MT8183C processor, and 4GB of RAM. Acer promises an all-day battery life, lasting up to 15 hours on a single charge, and a quick boot time of about 8 seconds. Additionally, the concave keycaps and 1.6mm key travel distance make typing very comfortable, so you won’t suffer when working on long reports. You can purchase the Acer Chromebook 311 for just $129 on Best Buy, cheaper than its original price of $249 by $120.

More Chromebook deals

Best Buy’s offers for the Lenovo Chromebook 3 and Acer Chromebook 311 are seriously tempting, but you may want to look further before deciding. If you want to take a look at other options, we’ve gathered some of the best Chromebook deals that are available across different retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations