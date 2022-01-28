  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shop Chromebooks for as low as $119 at this Best Buy sale

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re looking to benefit from student laptop deals, but most of the laptop deals that you come across are still beyond your budget, you should consider buying from among these Chromebook deals. A Chromebook is a laptop that runs on Google’s Chrome OS — an operating system that relies on web-based apps, resulting in snappy performance even with low-end hardware, which translates to generally lower prices compared to traditional laptops.

Best Buy is currently offering discounts on a pair of Chromebooks, taking their prices even lower. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is available for just $119, after a $100 discount to its original price of $219, while the Acer Chromebook 311 is available for just $129, after a $120 discount to its original price of $249.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $119, was $219

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 in black, on a white background.

Lenovo is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of the best Chromebooks, so you don’t have to worry about the quality of the Lenovo Chromebook 3. It comes with an 11.6-inch display with HD resolution, and it’s equipped with the AMD A6 CPU, AMD Radeon R5 graphics chipset, and 4GB of RAM. The device also offers a built-in media reader that supports microSD memory card formats, and a built-in HD webcam with a microphone. Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $119, down $100 from its original price of $219.

Acer Chromebook 311 — $129, was $249

The Acer Chromebook 311 in silver.

Acer is also carving a niche in the Chromebooks space, with products like the Acer Chromebook 311. The device features an 11.6-inch display with HD resolution, the MediaTek MT8183C processor, and 4GB of RAM. Acer promises an all-day battery life, lasting up to 15 hours on a single charge, and a quick boot time of about 8 seconds. Additionally, the concave keycaps and 1.6mm key travel distance make typing very comfortable, so you won’t suffer when working on long reports. You can purchase the Acer Chromebook 311 for just $129 on Best Buy, cheaper than its original price of $249 by $120.

More Chromebook deals

Best Buy’s offers for the Lenovo Chromebook 3 and Acer Chromebook 311 are seriously tempting, but you may want to look further before deciding. If you want to take a look at other options, we’ve gathered some of the best Chromebook deals that are available across different retailers.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD)

$679 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish. more
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$549 $699
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go. more
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$399 $430
For the price, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet. more
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 (MediaTek CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

$205 $320
Designed for everyday versatility, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is a laptop that can convert into a screen or tablet in seconds, making it perfect for students and professionals working on-the-go. more
Buy at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 (14-inch, Intel m3-8100Y, 8GB RAM, 64GB)

$420 $480
Whether it's for studies or research, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 can perform nearly any clerical or educational task with ease thanks to its Intel m3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. more
Buy at Amazon
Free headset

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 14 (Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC) + Headset

$279 $329
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a simple yet fully functional Chromebook for students and professionals alike, able to carry simple workloads with ease. This one even comes with a free headset. more
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

The 14-inch HP Pavilion Laptop with icons on the screen.

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $600 — over $400 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

The best racing games for Xbox Series X

best xbox one x games forza horizon 4 review 12

Nvidia’s enigmatic GA103 GPU finally spotted in the wild

The first appearance of Nvidia's GA103 GPU from a RTX 3080 Ti laptop.

Dell is having a crazy sale on high-end gaming monitors

Alienware AW2521HFL 25-inch gaming monitor in white.

Samsung and Apple dominated the smartphone market in 2021

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max

Best gaming deals for February 2022

father and son playing video games

Elden Ring will have multiple endings and new game plus mode

elden-ring-release-date-trailer-gameplay-story-news

Unionization at Activision: Everything you need to know

Operator using the OTs SMG in Warzone.

Best video game deals for February 2022

Intel Arc Alchemist leaks again with fresh benchmarks

A render of an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

Best Nintendo Switch game deals for February 2022

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Microsoft stopped the largest DDoS attack ever reported

Nvidia T4 Enterprise Server Wall