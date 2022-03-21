Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.

Chromebook 3 – $235, was $310

This 14-inch Chromebook is great if you need to grab a device to do your day-to-day online work or study. It has an Intel Celeron N4020 Processor and Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, which may not be that powerful overall, but are still a great pair that should more than handle most applications you’ll deal with on a Chromebook. RAM is a bit on the lower end with just 4GBs, and internal storage comes out to 32GBs, so consider grabbing one of our external hard drive deals. Add a 720p HD camera to it, and you get a great starter device to help you get going.

ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook – $349, was $599

While the C13 Yoga Chromebook has a smaller screen than the Chromebook 3, it has some upgraded internal specs to handle more beefy applications. Surprisingly enough, it uses an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C Processor paired with Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which are, admittedly, only a slight upgrade from the Chromebook 3. Though you still only get 4GBs of RAM and 32GBs of internal memory, you get an FHD screen that can go 70 nits brighter, up to 300, making for an overall better screen experience.

ThinkPad X13 – $599, was $2,426

If you’re looking for a great laptop deal, then the Thinkpad X13 should come pretty close. The 10th-gen Intel i5-10210U is a pretty powerful processor, all things told, and if you tend to run a lot of heavy productivity software, it can handle it better than a Chromebook ever will. It also comes with Integrated Intel UHD Graphics, which isn’t the best but might let you get away with simpler games if you’re looking for that. RAM is also pretty excellent at 16GBs, while internal storage comes in at 128GBs, a bit on the lower end but not too bad overall.

Legion 5 Gen 6 – $960, was $1,280

Of course, if you do want a gaming laptop, the Legion 5 Gen 6 is a great gaming laptop deal with its RTX 3050 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor. It should be able to handle quite a few games out there on the market, even with higher settings, and the ample 512GB SSD and 8GBs of RAM should give you an overall great experience. Better yet, the screen is 17.3 inches, one of the bigger sizes of gaming laptops, and quite rare, so if you like a big screen for your gaming, this laptop is the one to get.

