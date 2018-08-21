This heavily discounted headset offers virtual reality at a realistic price

Share

Smartphones, video games, and TV shows are all an excellent way of escaping reality, but sometimes they just aren’t enough. That’s where virtual reality comes in. Whether you’re playing a game, watching a video, or just working in your own digital workspace, VR is an exciting and fully immersive experience. If you’ve been thinking about diving into the world of VR, you can pick up the Lenovo Explorer VR headset for just $100 on Newegg. That’s $250 of savings that won’t last long.

If you’re a gamer, VR is definitely an avenue you’ll want to go down at some point. The Lenovo Explorer is compatible with a whole host of AAA games, including Minecraft, Arizona Sunshine, and Skyworld. Getting immersed in the action is as easy as putting the headset on and diving right in, though you”ll have to check to make sure your PC is compatible before you do. You can also enjoy access to more than 20,000 Microsoft apps, including Netflix and virtual tours.

Though a lot of the hype surrounding VR is centered around fun and entertainment, there is also a much more practical application — a virtual workspace. Unlike some headsets such as the PlayStation VR or Oculus Rift, which are designed primarily for gaming, the Lenovo Explorer offers a myriad of different options. If you have Windows 10, you can create a virtual home to organize your apps, games, and holograms. This also works as a virtual desktop of sorts, allowing you to create a fully immersive workspace. Though this technology is still in it’s early stages, the implications of being able to interact with the world around you in a way that is unique to you is one of those experiences everyone could benefit from. Though admittedly you’re going to look pretty silly to anyone who doesn’t see what you see.

While there are many different reasons to buy the Lenovo Explorer VR headset, perhaps the most compelling is the price. With this awesome discount from Newegg, you can experience virtual reality for just $100.

