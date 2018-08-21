Digital Trends
Deals

This heavily discounted headset offers virtual reality at a realistic price

Jacob Kienlen
By

Smartphones, video games, and TV shows are all an excellent way of escaping reality, but sometimes they just aren’t enough. That’s where virtual reality comes in.  Whether you’re playing a game, watching a video, or just working in your own digital workspace, VR is an exciting and fully immersive experience.  If you’ve been thinking about diving into the world of VR, you can pick up the Lenovo Explorer VR headset for just $100 on Newegg. That’s $250 of savings that won’t last long.

If you’re a gamer, VR is definitely an avenue you’ll want to go down at some point. The Lenovo Explorer is compatible with a whole host of AAA games, including Minecraft, Arizona Sunshine, and Skyworld. Getting immersed in the action is as easy as putting the headset on and diving right in, though you”ll have to check to make sure your PC is compatible before you do. You can also enjoy access to more than 20,000 Microsoft apps, including Netflix and virtual tours.

Though a lot of the hype surrounding VR is centered around fun and entertainment, there is also a much more practical application — a virtual workspace. Unlike some headsets such as the PlayStation VR or Oculus Rift, which are designed primarily for gaming, the Lenovo Explorer offers a myriad of different options. If you have Windows 10, you can create a virtual home to organize your apps, games, and holograms. This also works as a virtual desktop of sorts, allowing you to create a fully immersive workspace. Though this technology is still in it’s early stages, the implications of being able to interact with the world around you in a way that is unique to you is one of those experiences everyone could benefit from. Though admittedly you’re going to look pretty silly to anyone who doesn’t see what you see.

While there are many different reasons to buy the Lenovo Explorer VR headset, perhaps the most compelling is the price. With this awesome discount from Newegg, you can experience virtual reality for just $100.

$100 | Newegg

Looking for more great stuff? Find VR headset deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Nvidia's new GPUs look amazing, but that doesn't mean you should buy one
Up Next

Nero shows off his sweet new demon-killing arm in 'Devil May Cry 5' trailer
vr alzheimers experience elderly hands
Emerging Tech

VR experience shows caregivers what it’s like to live with Alzheimer’s disease

Los Angeles-based VR startup Embodied Labs has developed a virtual experience that puts users in the shoes of a person with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia in the U.S.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Will Nicol
prime day 2018 apple macbook 12 inch focus feature
Deals

Best Buy drops the price of MacBooks for its anniversary sale

It's not every day you see a MacBook sale like this, so you'll definitely want to consider these savings -- especially if you're a student. Students can save an additional $150 just by signing up for Best Buy student deals.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ricoh Theta
Photography

Capture life in every direction with the best 360 cameras

While 360 cameras are still a new technology, that doesn't mean there's not a few that are worth a look. Whether you want to shoot from the middle or just need a simple, affordable option, here are the best 360 cameras on the market.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
transfer photos iphone mac pc macbook
Deals

Score some Mac hardware on the cheap during Best Buy’s Apple sale

If you're in the mood for some Cupertino gear but don't want to wait until Black Friday, then you're in luck: Best Buy is slashing prices during its limited-time Apple sale. Find deals that can save you as much as $300 on everything from…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for August 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are on sale from Walmart for $150 off

If you've been eyeballing a pair of Beats headphones and trying to sniff out a deal, then you're in luck. Walmart just slashed the price of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones to just $150, bringing it down to about half of its retail cost.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ipad deals roundup
Deals

Best Buy slashes the price of the iPad Mini 4 for its anniversary sale

Whether you're loyal to Apple or Android, the Best Buy anniversary sale has an offer you'll want to think about. From now until Saturday August 18, you can save $125 off the iPad Mini 4.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Walmart back to college sale
Deals

Walmart Back to College sale: Save big on computers, TVs, tablets, and more

Walmart's Back to College sale is your chance to score big discounts on name-brand electronics, so whether you're getting ahead of the new school year or just doing some shopping, we've picked out the best deals that can save you hundreds…
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Deals

Stay safe on the web and save up to $70 with McAfee Total Protection

If you don't have some sort of protection on your phone, tablet, or computer, you're basically leaving the door open for anyone looking to do some cyber burgling. Protect yourself for a year with McAfee Total Protection for just $30.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Arcade1Up arcade cabinets
Deals

Relive the glory days of arcade games with hot deals on Arcade1Up cabinets

Looking for a way to enjoy classic arcade games the right way? The new Arcade1Up machines have you covered. They're surprisingly affordable, too, with an MSRP of $400, but if you pre-order now, you can score one for only $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Sterling Anton
Deals

Check out our list of the best iPhone deals for August 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll