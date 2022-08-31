Looking for a cheap gaming laptop? This Lenovo is under $700

Let’s face it: PC gaming can be an incredibly expensive hobby, from paying top dollar for AAA games to buying the high-end computer you need to run those games. That’s why we’re always scoping out the best gaming laptop deals as well as the best gaming monitor deals. Luckily for all of the gamers out there, Lenovo is offering a huge discount today on one of its most popular gaming laptops. Right now, you can bring home the IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop for only $680, saving you a total of $250 off its original retail price of $930. Click the Buy Now button below to check out this deal and keep reading to find out why this is such a great laptop and incredible value.

Why you should buy the IdeaPad Gaming 3i

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop is ready to power all of your favorite games. Featuring an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of memory, you’re ready to hit the ground running. It comes with a 256GB SSD as well as a 1TB hard drive, which adds up to plenty of room to store your games, and if you’re also a student, you’ll never run out of space to save all of your projects and assignments.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop runs Windows 11 Home 64, so you have an operating system you can rely on, and you’ll be able play games, record video, and stream all at the same time thanks to the fact that this machine was optimized for performance. With Gigabit Wi-Fi, the IdeaPad is wildly fast. Best of all, the keyboard was made for gaming with 1.5mm of key travel and 100% N-key rollover.

Click the Buy Now button below to add the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop to your cart right now and save $250 off its original price of $930, bringing the total down to only $680. This deal won’t last for long, so take advantage of it while you can. If a gaming laptop is only the tip of the iceberg for you, don’t forget to check out our picks for the best gaming desktops and upgrade your gaming setup even further.

Editors' Recommendations