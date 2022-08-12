 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s Windows 11 Mac Mini rival is $475 in its back-to-school sale

If you’re enamored by the small footprint of Apple’s Mac Mini M1 but you want a Windows-powered desktop computer, then you should set your sights on the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i. It’s currently part of Lenovo’s PC deals with a 19% discount that lowers its original price of $590 by $115, making it more affordable at $475. This back-to-school offer may disappear any minute, though, so you should hurry and click that Buy Now button if you don’t want to miss this opportunity to buy this mini PC for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i

There are rumors that Apple is working on a Mac Mini M2, but if you prefer Windows over MacOS, then you can already invest in a mini PC with the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i. Apple’s Mac Mini M1 is in Digital Trends’ best desktop computers because of its small size but powerful performance, and the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i provides the same benefits. It weighs just over 3 pounds and takes up minimal space, but despite its tiny frame, it will be able to carry out your everyday tasks with its the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 8GB of RAM.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i features a 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD for storage, with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so that you can start using it as soon as you hook it up to your monitor and other necessary accessories. There’s enough ports for all of them, as the mini PC comes with five USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a headphone jack. Additionally, with the Terrazzo Grey exterior and Mineral Grey textile covering, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i looks stylish on your desk.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i, a rival of Apple’s Mac Mini that runs on Windows 11, is yours for just $475, after a 19% discount that slashes its sticker price of $590 by $115. It’s unclear how long this deal is available, but we’re not expecting it to last long under Lenovo’s back-to-school sale. If you want the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i to be your next desktop computer, then you shouldn’t hesitate in finalizing your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.