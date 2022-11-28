Cyber Monday is your chance to get a Lenovo laptop for $100

Here’s one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals that you can avail right now — the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i for just $100, which is well over half off its original price of $250 after a $150 discount. You’ll have to hurry if you want it though, because like similar offers, this one is primed to sell out soon. This may be your last chance at getting the laptop for this price as there’s no other major shopping events on the calendar this year, so don’t hold back if you want it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop

IdeaPad is Lenovo’s budget and midrange consumer line, according to our explainer on the Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i pushes the envelope on how reliable a budget laptop can be. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM — a far cry from the best laptops, but for everyday functions like typing documents, making presentations, and doing online research, these specifications are more than enough. For a boost to your productivity right out of the box, the laptop comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 64GB eMMC.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i doubles as a decent entertainment device with its 14-inch HD screen that’s surrounded by narrow bezels, so you won’t be distracted while you’re watching streaming content. If you’re planning to use the laptop to join online classes and video calls, you’ll be seen and heard clearly through its built-in 720p webcam with a dual array microphone. For those who are always on the go, the device will be easy to carry as it weighs just about 3 pounds and is 0.70 of an inch thick, and its battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is just $100 from Best Buy, following a $150 discount to its sticker price of $250. However, like most Cyber Monday deals, we don’t expect it to last long. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, and if you want to get it delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season, it’s highly recommended that you place your order for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i right now.

