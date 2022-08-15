This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $850 today

If you’ve been looking for great mid-range gaming laptop deals, you’ll be delighted to see you can get more than you anticipated without spending a fortune. Right now, when you buy direct from Lenovo, you can snag the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i for $850, saving you $285 off the usual price of $1,135. Offering some great specs for the price, this is the ideal time to get more within your budget. Here’s why the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is worth your time. Remember — this sale is on for a limited time only so you don’t have long to reap the benefits.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i

Tracking down one of the best gaming laptops is a different proposition when seeking out one of the best laptops. While there’s definitely overlap, a well-designed gaming laptop offers a great graphics card and screen so you get the most from your gaming time. In the case of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor that’s paired up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. For a gaming system, we’d have preferred to see more storage space as games take up a lot of room but other than that, this is a great set of specs for the price.

Elsewhere are the key components — the screen and the graphics card. You get a full HD 15,6-inch screen with 250 nits of brightness. Most importantly, it has a refresh rate of 120Hz so it can handle fast-moving games with limited motion blur issues. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to ensure you can play all the latest games without a hitch. It’s those kinds of elements you simply don’t get from other laptop deals, which is why you need a dedicated gaming system for your PC gaming journey.

Other features include a 720p HD webcam, a backlit keyboard, plus a great cooling system so your laptop won’t slow down during the most intense gaming sessions. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i also sports a great slimline design that’s exactly what you would want from one of the best laptop brands.

Normally priced at $1,135, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is down to $850 for a limited time only at Lenovo. Saving you $285, this is a great time to get more from your gaming laptop budget. Buy it now before the sale ends.

