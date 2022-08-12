 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just got a 31% price drop

Albert Bassili
By
A Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with 14-inch display sits open on a white background.

If you’ve been looking through our laptop deals, you’ve probably noticed Lenovo keeps coming up, and for good reason. The brand has a diverse offering of products built to a pretty high standard. Take the IdeaPad Flex 5, for example — it’s a great student or business laptop. Lenovo has it discounted down to $500 from $730, a nice savings of $230 that can go toward an accessory, software, or tuition.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

The IdeaPad Flex 5 does an excellent job of being a 2-in-1 laptop, mostly due to the underlying AMD CPU it’s running. The AMD Ryzen 3 5300U is a surprisingly powerful CPU to find on a small laptop like this, but what makes it even better is that AMD CPUs tend to be cheaper for the same amount of power, so you’re getting a nice little discount on that front compared to an Intel. While there’s no real GPU on the IdeaPad Flex 5, it’s more than powerful enough to run the 14-inch WUXGA display, as well as make the touchscreen experience pretty smooth, especially if you also get the pen, which is what makes this stand out among 2-in-1 laptop deals at a budget price.

Even if you aren’t looking to use the touchpad a lot, the keyboard is surprisingly comfortable to use for a laptop in this price bracket, and the same applies to the touchpad, which is accurate and centrally placed, so you aren’t likely to be rubbing it with your palm by mistake. The 8GB of RAM also make it great to use in terms of tabs and apps, assuming you don’t go too crazy, and the 512GB SSD should be more than enough for most folks, although you can supplement it with an external hard drive deal if it isn’t enough for you.

All in all, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is a great budget 2-in-1 that proves you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get the 2-in-1 experience, especially with Lenovo’s deal bringing it down to $500 from $730. That being said, if it doesn’t quite fit the bill, we have some other student laptop deals you can take a look at for more options.

Editors' Recommendations

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake gets a reality-bending new trailer

SpongeBob with balloon Patrick and his friends

Google Stadia is experimenting with achievement-based demos

Google Stadia

Cheap gaming laptop: Get the Dell G15 for $700 with this deal

Dell Gaming G15 Laptop on White Background

This Alienware gaming laptop is $1,200 off right row (yes, seriously)

The Alienware x17 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.

Save $450 on the Dell XPS 13 with this back-to-school deal

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

Price no object? Get a portable RTX 3080 Ti with this Alienware deal

The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop with Cyberpunk 2077 on the screen.

Dell XPS 17 is $700 off today in rare flash deal — but hurry!

Dell XPS 17 on a white background.

Everything announced at THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022

Spongebob Squarepants riding a seahorse.

Dell’s brand-new Inspiron 16 laptop just got its first price cut

A woman sitting on a bench looking at the Dell inspiron 16 5000.

Best TV Deals for August 2022

Vizio OLED TV

Best OLED TV deals for August 2022: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

The 65 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2022)

Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Viggo Mortenson stand in the water in a scene from Thirteen Lives.

Best QLED TV Deals: Get a 55-inch for $340

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720