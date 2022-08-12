Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just got a 31% price drop

If you’ve been looking through our laptop deals, you’ve probably noticed Lenovo keeps coming up, and for good reason. The brand has a diverse offering of products built to a pretty high standard. Take the IdeaPad Flex 5, for example — it’s a great student or business laptop. Lenovo has it discounted down to $500 from $730, a nice savings of $230 that can go toward an accessory, software, or tuition.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

The IdeaPad Flex 5 does an excellent job of being a 2-in-1 laptop, mostly due to the underlying AMD CPU it’s running. The AMD Ryzen 3 5300U is a surprisingly powerful CPU to find on a small laptop like this, but what makes it even better is that AMD CPUs tend to be cheaper for the same amount of power, so you’re getting a nice little discount on that front compared to an Intel. While there’s no real GPU on the IdeaPad Flex 5, it’s more than powerful enough to run the 14-inch WUXGA display, as well as make the touchscreen experience pretty smooth, especially if you also get the pen, which is what makes this stand out among 2-in-1 laptop deals at a budget price.

Even if you aren’t looking to use the touchpad a lot, the keyboard is surprisingly comfortable to use for a laptop in this price bracket, and the same applies to the touchpad, which is accurate and centrally placed, so you aren’t likely to be rubbing it with your palm by mistake. The 8GB of RAM also make it great to use in terms of tabs and apps, assuming you don’t go too crazy, and the 512GB SSD should be more than enough for most folks, although you can supplement it with an external hard drive deal if it isn’t enough for you.

All in all, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is a great budget 2-in-1 that proves you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get the 2-in-1 experience, especially with Lenovo’s deal bringing it down to $500 from $730. That being said, if it doesn’t quite fit the bill, we have some other student laptop deals you can take a look at for more options.

Editors' Recommendations